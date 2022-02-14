2022 Preliminary Promotional Schedule Unveiled

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2022 season of Ducks baseball, presented by Catholic Health. (Promotional schedule follows this release)

The good times get started on Friday, April 22nd, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks begin the regular season at 6:35 p.m. when they take on the York Revolution. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of charter Ducks sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 for pregame team introductions.

The fun will continue throughout the opening weekend of the season. Saturday, April 23rd, will feature the first postgame Fireworks Spectacular of the year. It will be one of 14 fireworks shows that will take place at the ballpark in 2022. The full Fireworks Spectacular schedule is as follows, with all games beginning at 6:35 p.m.:

Saturday, April 23rd Friday, July 1st

Saturday, May 7th Saturday, July 2nd

Saturday, May 14th Sunday, July 3rd

Saturday, May 28th Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday, June 4th Saturday, August 13th

Saturday, June 18th Saturday, August 27th

Saturday, June 25th Saturday, September 10th

Sunday afternoon, April 24th, will be the first Sunday Family Funday of the year (see below) and include a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks. Several other giveaway items are on the schedule for this season, including:

Rubber Bracelets, courtesy of the ELIJA Foundation - Sunday, May 15th

Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care - Sunday, July 24th

Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services - Thursday, July 28th

Boy Scouts Night, presented by DIME Bank - Friday, August 12th

Team Photo Night, presented by Farmingdale Meat Market - Friday, August 26th

Lucky Seat Giveaway, presented by the Anne V. Graziani Fund - Tuesday, September 13th

The Ducks are also planning some exciting theme nights for 2022, including:

Women's Health Day and Mother's Day Brunch - Sunday, May 8th

Memorial Day Bark in the Park - Monday, May 30th

Father's Day BBQ - Sunday, June 19th

Alzheimer's Awareness Night - Tuesday, June 21st

Irish Heritage Night - Tuesday, July 12th

Camp Day - July 14th

Breast Cancer Awareness Night - Saturday, August 13th

Summer Safety Fun Night - Sunday, August 14th

Jewish Heritage Night - Sunday, August 28th

Prostate Cancer Awareness Night - Wednesday, September 14th

Fan Appreciation Day - Thursday, September 15th

Along with giveaways, fireworks and theme nights, the Ducks will be featuring an updated weekly promotional lineup during the 2022 season. Fans can expect promotions to be taking place every game at the Duck Pond, including chances to win prizes, discounts and fun-filled experiences. The following is the preliminary 2022 Weekly Promotional Schedule:

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday game offers the chance to win $25,000! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner. To be eligible, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Wednesdays are for Ducks merch deals! During each Wednesday game, fans can enjoy special discounts on select items at the team's official merchandise store. The offers will change every Wednesday, so be sure to check LIDucks.com and the team's social media accounts for all the details.

THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials during every Thursday game throughout the ballpark. The special offers will change each game and be announced in advance. All fans will also be invited to enjoy the Duck Club restaurant/bar, normally reserved for season ticket, luxury suite and mini plan holders.

ANGELA'S PIZZA FRIDAYS: Fridays & pizza, the perfect combo! Angela's Pizzeria in Islip will have a special offer at their location every Friday to celebrate, but the savings don't stop there. The Ducks will designate a K-Man on the opposing team every Friday, and if he strikes out during the game, the offer gets even better for the rest of the weekend.

L.I. MACARTHUR AIRPORT LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: During every Saturday home game, the Ducks will select a lucky seat throughout the ballpark. The fan holding the ticket to that seat will win a FREE trip to Nashville, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. To be eligible, simply sign up at the Ticket Kiosk prior to first pitch. In addition, every Saturday night will feature a postgame Fireworks Spectacular!

BETHPAGE SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Sundays are even more fun for families, courtesy of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. All fans will be invited onto the field once gates open for a pregame catch on the field. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to the game to take part! After the game, all fans can take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases.

Individual tickets for all 2022 Ducks home games will go on sale Wednesday, February 16th, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting LIDucks.com, calling (631) 940-TIXX, or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office. Those purchasing tickets on February 16th will be entered into a raffle to win one of five exclusive Ducks experiences. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

2022 LONG ISLAND DUCKS PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

April 22 Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son (first 1,500 fans)

April 23 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

April 24 Ducks Magnet Schedules, courtesy of The QuackerJack Foundation (first 1,500 fans)

May 7 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

May 8 Women's Health Day, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital, and Mother's Day Brunch

(special ticket purchase required)

May 14 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

May 15 Ducks Rubber Bracelets, courtesy of The ELIJA Foundation (first 1,000 fans)

May 27 Chocolate Bar Giveaway, courtesy of Evolved Chocolate (exit sampling - 2,000 fans)

May 28 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

May 30 Bark in the Park (details)

June 4 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

June 18 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union

June 19 Father's Day BBQ (special ticket purchase required)

June 21 Alzheimer's Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital

June 25 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

July 1 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

July 2 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

July 3 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Catholic Health, and Skin Cancer Awareness Night,

presented by Good Samaritan Hospital

July 12 Irish Heritage Night

July 14 Camp Day (11:05 a.m. game time)

July 23 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by NYCB

July 24 Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care (first 1,000 fans)

July 28 Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services (first 1,500 fans)

August 12 Boy Scouts Night with Giveaway Item TBD (first 1,500 fans), presented by Dime Bank

August 13 Breast Cancer Awareness Night with Postgame Fireworks Spectacular and Jersey Auction,

presented by Decision Women in Commerce and Professions

August 14 Summer Safety Fun Night, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital

August 26 Team Photo Night, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market (first 1,500 fans)

August 27 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular

August 28 Jewish Heritage Night

September 10 Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Forte Construction, TAP Electric &

BR Construction Group

September 13 Lucky Seat Giveaway, courtesy of The Anne V. Graziani Fund

September 14 Prostate Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital

September 15 Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola

