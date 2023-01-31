2022 Player of the Year Re-Signs with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday that 2022 American Association Player of the Year Max Murphy has re-signed with the club.

Murphy hit .308 while leading the league with 31 home runs, 97 runs batted in, and 242 total bases last season. He finished among the league leaders in runs (76), hits (124), and slugging percentage (.600). His 31 round-trippers tied the Goldeyes record set in 2021 by Kyle Martin.

The 30-year-old has played in all 199 Goldeyes regular season games since joining the team prior to the 2021 campaign.

His 2022 season came to a premature end during Game One of the West Division Playoffs at Shaw Park when he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a home plate collision.

A native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Murphy also played three seasons for the St. Paul Saints from 2018-20, earning All-Star honours in 2019 before having his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and earned a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said that Murphy's signing is "wonderful news for Goldeyes fans and for me personally to be able to have Max back in a Winnipeg uniform for 2023."

"It was just an incredible season with such an unfortunate ending for Max. I know he's working extremely hard to be ready for the season and continuing his contribution to the Goldeyes success", Tagert added.

Murphy is the Goldeyes' third official player signing for the 2023 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Max Murphy

C Jackson Smith

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website Goldeyes.com.

