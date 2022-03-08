2022 Knights Promo Schedule Features 22 Fireworks Shows, Klesko, Strawberry, Marvel & More

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- A total of 22 thrilling fireworks shows along with appearances from two television celebrities and two former Major League Baseball All-Stars headline the 2022 Charlotte Knights promotional schedule. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282.

OPENING WEEK

After a weeklong road trip to Norfolk to open the season, manager Wes Helms and the Knights will return to Uptown Charlotte with Opening Knight slated for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals). Opening Knight features the first of 22 epic fireworks shows presented by Truist and News Talk 1110/99.3 WBT. Opening Week is also highlighted by the 7th Annual Negro Leagues Night on Jackie Robinson Day (Friday, April 15). On that night, the team will welcome former players from the Negro Leagues as well as a traveling Negro Leagues Museum. The evening also features the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, presented by Truist and News Talk 1110/99.3 WBT, and the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Pepsi.

CELEB SERIES

The 2022 Celeb Series will feature four celebrity guests -- two from TV and two from the baseball diamond. First, fans of the "The Bachelorette" will be in for a treat on Wednesday, June 1 as Mike Johnson, a contestant on season 15 of "The Bachelorette", will meet and greet fans. Johnson, who was also on season six of "Bachelor in Paradise," will be on hand for Ladies Night at the ballpark that evening. Later in the month of June, the Knights will welcome Kate Flannery to the ballpark on Thursday, June 16 for a special Office Night celebration. Flannery starred as Meredith Palmer on the NBC sitcom "The Office" and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards during her time on the sitcom. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that evening will also receive an Office-themed T-Shirt (Rabies Awareness Race for the Cure T-Shirt) presented by FSI Office.

In August, the Knights will welcome 1995 Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Ryan Klesko to meet fans and sign autographs on Tuesday, August 2. Klesko, a 2001 National League All-Star, hit 278 home runs over the course of his 16-year major league career. Two weeks later, eight-time National League All-Star and three-time World Series Champion Darryl Strawberry will return to Uptown Charlotte for the first time since his appearance in 2016. Strawberry, the 1983 National League Rookie of the Year with the New York Mets, will meet fans and sign autographs on Tuesday, August 16. The game that evening is presented by Schneider Tree Care.

THEME NIGHTS

The Knights will once again host a number of theme nights this season, including Star Wars Day (Tuesday, May 10), Princess Day (Sunday, May 22), Auto Racing Night (Tuesday, May 31), Video Game Night (Saturday, June 18) and Dino Day (Saturday, July 16). On Auto Racing Night, fans can expect appearances from drivers including Cole Custer and Noah Gragson.

THEME JERSEYS

The Knights will hold the 16th Annual Pink Knights game presented by Charlotte Radiology on Saturday, May 14. Once again, the Knights will wear pink jerseys, which will be auctioned off to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness. In June, the Knights will hold Levine Children's Hospital Night and the team will wear jerseys designed by a Levine Children's Hospital patient. The jerseys will be worn and auctioned off on Saturday, June 4.

On three occasions this season, the Knights will wear special Military-themed jerseys (Saturday, May 21, Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3). Military Appreciation Nights are once again presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on Sunday, July 3. Additionally, the team will once again wear Knights/Sox CLT jerseys for all Sunday home games this season and will also host three Copa de la Diversión nights with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys (Wednesday, August 3, Friday, August 5 & Saturday, August 6).

New for this season, the Knights will wear Marvel ™ inspired jerseys on two occasions as part of Minor League Baseball's new Defenders of the Diamond series. The Knights will take the field on Wednesday, July 13 in "Iron Man" jerseys and will take the field on Saturday, September 3 in "Black Panther" jerseys. Both jerseys will be worn and auctioned off to fans at the games.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

Staple promotions including Wine Wednesday presented by Cupcake Vineyard ($7 wine cans), Thirsty Thursday ™ presented by Hickory Tavern ($1 small sodas, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 craft drafts), Friday Night Fireworks presented by Truist & News Talk 1110/99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's (Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Fireworks) and Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals with giveaways and post-game Kids Run the Bases, will all return in 2022. Much like in past seasons, on select nights this year, fans can also expect $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's (Thursday, June 30, Wednesday, September 7 and Monday, September 26) and Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru (Saturday, April 30, Wednesday, May 18, Thursday, June 30 and Wednesday, September 7).

FULL 2022 PROMO SCHEDULE

APRIL

4/12: Opening Knight, Fireworks

4/13: Wine Wednesday

4/14: Thirsty Thursday ™

4/15: 7th Annual Negro Leagues Night, Jackie Robinson Day, Friday Night Fireworks

4/17: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

4/26: Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

4/27: Wine Wednesday, Women in Sports presented by Atrium Health (Pre-Game Symposium presented by WISE)

4/28: Thirsty Thursday ™

4/29: Friday Night Fireworks, Knights Tumbler giveaway to first 1,000 fans presented by Truist

4/30: Bark in the Ballpark (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

MAY

5/1: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game, Homer's Birthday Party

5/10: Star Wars Day

5/11: Wine Wednesday

5/12: Thirsty Thursday ™

5/13: Friday Night Fireworks

5/14: 16th Annual Pink Knights with Pink Baseball giveaway to first 1,000 ladies presented by Charlotte Radiology, Pink Jersey Auction

5/15: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

5/18: Bark in the Ballpark, $1 Hot Dogs, Wine Wednesday

5/19: Thirsty Thursday ™

5/20: Friday Night Fireworks

5/21: Military Appreciation Night, Jordan Danks Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor Induction Ceremony

5/22: Princess Day, Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

5/31: Auto Racing Night with appearances from Cole Custer and Noah Gragson

JUNE

6/1: Ladies Night with appearance by Mike Johnson of "The Bachelorette", Wine Wednesday

6/2: Thirsty Thursday ™

6/3: Friday Night Fireworks, Scout Sleepover presented by Kellogg's

6/4: Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and a Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Levine Children's Hospital Night, Youth Jersey giveaway to first 1,500 kids presented by Atrium Health

6/5: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

6/15: Wine Wednesday

6/16: Office Night with Kate Flannery appearance from "The Office", T-Shirt giveaway to first 1,500 fans presented by FSI Office, Thirsty Thursday ™

6/17: Friday Night Fireworks, Vs. Cancer Night presented by Great Clips

6/18: Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Video Game Night

6/19: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

6/28: Super Splash Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

6/29: Wine Wednesday

6/30: Bark in the Ballpark, $1 Hot Dogs, Thirsty Thursday ™

JULY

7/1: Friday Night Fireworks

7/2: Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Military Appreciation Night

7/3: Fireworks, Military Appreciation Night

7/13: Defenders of the Diamond Night with players wearing "Iron Man" jerseys, Wine Wednesday

7/14: Thirsty Thursday ™

7/15: Friday Night Fireworks, Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Charlotte Area Treatment Centers

7/16: Youth Hat giveaway to first 1,500 fans presented by Atrium Health (12:05 p.m. first pitch), Dino Day

7/17: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

AUGUST

8/2: Ryan Klesko appearance

8/3: Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys, Wine Wednesday

8/5: Caballeros Scarf giveaway (first 1,500 fans), Friday Night Fireworks, Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys

8/6: Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys

8/7: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

8/16: Darryl Strawberry appearance presented by Schneider Tree Care

8/17: Wine Wednesday

8/18: Thirsty Thursday ™

8/19: Friday Night Fireworks

8/20: Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and Pre-Game Catch on the Field

8/21: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

8/31: Wine Wednesday

SEPTEMBER

9/1: Thirsty Thursday ™ (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

9/2: Friday Night Fireworks

9/3: Marvel ™ Super Hero Day with players wearing "Black Panther" jerseys, Black Panther Bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans), Sahlen's Summer Saturday with Fireworks and Pre-Game Catch on the Field

9/4: Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game, Fireworks

9/7: Bark in the Ballpark, $1 Hot Dogs, Wine Wednesday

9/8: Thirsty Thursday ™

9/9: Fan Appreciation Night, Friday Night Fireworks

9/10: Fan Appreciation Night, Truist Field Replica giveaway presented by Truist (first 1,000 fans), Fireworks

9/11: Fan Appreciation Night, Sunbelt Sunday with giveaway to first 1,500 fans, Kids Run the Bases after the game

9/26: $1 Hot Dogs

9/28: Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

