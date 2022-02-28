2022 Frontier League All-Star Game Coming to Wild Things Park

February 28, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League and the Washington Wild Things announced today that Washington, Pennsylvania has been awarded the Frontier League's 2022 All-Star Game. The All-Star celebration and festivities begin in Washington Saturday, July 16 and run through Wednesday, July 20, with the contesting of the All-Star Game.

"The Washington Wild Things are planning a truly unprecedented minor-league baseball All-Star Game and related set of festivities for the Washington, Pennsylvania, region" said Frontier League Chief Executive Officer Jon Danos. "We view the events as a special community celebration of the long history of the Wild Things, their fans, sponsors and supporters, as well as an opportunity for the team and the Frontier League to express gratitude and excitement for our players and our future."

The Frontier League is the country's largest operating independent baseball league and includes 16 teams from multiple states including New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Quebec and Ottawa. It is an official partner league of Major League Baseball.

"We are honored that the league selected Washington as the site for the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game," said Wild Things' team owner Francine Williams. "This will be the first All-Star Game since the merger of the Can-Am League and the Frontier League, and we are planning a full five days of activity!"

The All-Star festivities begin with the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game presented by The Coury Firm Saturday, July 16 at Wild Things Park. The event benefits The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation and is hosted by former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson. It'll be Team Pittsburgh, presented by 84 Lumber, versus Team World.

The celebration continues Sunday, July 17, when IWC Wrestling brings Wrestling at the Ballpark to Wild Things Park. Tuesday, July 19, the Eli Young Band and Lakeview will be in concert, presented by Drusky Entertainment. Tickets for that concert are available now here.

Wednesday, July 20, the biggest stars of the Frontier League will compete in the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game. The stars of the East Division, which is made up by the Evansville Otters, Florence Y'alls, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Lake Erie Crushers, Schaumburg Boomers, Windy City ThunderBolts and the Wild Things, will battle the stars of the West Division, made up by the Empire State Greys, New Jersey Jackals, New York Boulders, Ottawa Titans, Québec Capitales, Sussex County Miners, Tri-City ValleyCats and the Trois-Rivières Aigles. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"The Coury Firm is excited to support such a great week of events for the Frontier League. Building off the success of last year's charity softball game, we believe this year's lineup of events creates enthusiasm and brings the local community together," said The Coury Firm CEO Gregg Coury. "More importantly, this creates an ability to bring awareness and support to local charities that make a profound impact on our local communities."

During the game, the Frontier League all-stars will don the jerseys of Negro League teams from their team's regions as part of a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Josh Gibson's induction into the baseball Hall of Fame. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the Wild Things' auction partner M@C's platform so that fans from all over the league can bid on and try to win their piece of history with proceeds benefitting the Josh Gibson Foundation.

"The Josh Gibson family and the Josh Gibson Foundation is proud to have Josh's memory honored at this year's Frontier League All-Star Game on each player's jersey," said Josh Gibson Foundation executive director Sean Gibson. "It will be amazing to see the Frontier League players donning replica Negro League jerseys from the historic clubs of their region. We are grateful for the proceeds raised from this initiative being donated to the Foundation! Thank you, Washington Wild Things!"

Tickets for the All-Star Game are available now at bit.ly/FLASG22TIX.

It will cost $10 to sit in the lower seating bowl of Wild Things Park and $5 for tickets in the bleacher sections (the 200 level) of the stadium. More information is available at washingtonwildthings.com as well as frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 28, 2022

2022 Frontier League All-Star Game Coming to Wild Things Park - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.