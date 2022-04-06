2022 Burlington Sock Puppets Promotional Calendar Unveiled

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Sock Puppets, recipients of the 2021 Appalachian League Promotional Award, are kicking it up a bunch of notches for fans this upcoming summer. With 29 Home Games (plus 2 unique All-Star Events), there is no shortage of opportunities for fun this year. So let's dive into the details of the 2nd Year version of the Sock Puppets Promotional Calendar presented by Visit Alamance.

*The Burlington Sock Puppets can/will be updating the calendar with additional promotional nights as the season approaches.*

Daily Promotions:

Monday Games (June 13 and August 1) - Taste of Alamance

The two Monday Games that are not Opening Night and July 4th will feature local Alamance County restaurants sampling some of their dishes at the each game. Fans will be able to ~taste~ some of the best foods offered in Alamance County with a ticket to these games.

Tuesday Games (June 7, June 14, July 19 and August 2) - T-Shirt Tuesdays

At Tuesday Home Games this year, the Sock Puppets and their partners will be giving away specialty t-shirts to the first 300 fans through the gate each night. Designs of the t-shirts will be released as the season approaches.

Thursday Games (June 16, June 23, June 30 and August 4) - Thirsty Thursdays

The deal that will never be beat is BACK in 2022. That's right, $1 beers every Thursday Home Game will take place again here this summer, among other drink specials and discounts that will be offered during these nights.

Friday Games (June 10, June 24, July 1, July 15 and July 29) - Firework Fridays presented by Visit Alamance

Five unique, themed firework shows will light up the Central North Carolina sky this summer thanks to Visit Alamance. Playlists will include 80s Top Hits, Military & Veteran Appreciation, Super Hero Themes and more!

Saturday Games (June 11, June 25, July 9, July 16 and July 30) - Specialty Saturdays

Each Saturday game this year will feature something... SPECIAL. It may be a specialty jersey that the team will wear, or one of the most unique giveaways that Burlington Baseball has ever done... either way, it's going to be fun.

Sunday Games (June 26, July 10, July 17 and July 31) - Sock Puppy Club Nights presented by Wilson Brown Sock Company

Human's best friends deserve to come to games too! Every Sunday Home Game (starts an hour early at 6:00pm and will be 7-inning contests) will bring together all dog lovers and their furry friends!

Headline Promotions:

1. (August 2) Our FIRST EVER Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Alamance Community College

Our fans asked, and we delivered - the Inaugural Socksquatch Bobblehead. First 1,000 fans through the gates for our final home game of the season will secure this giveaway.

2. (July 16) Mr. PotaTOE Head Giveaway

On the 70th anniversary of the famous toy being launched, the Burlington Sock Puppets will be giving away potatoes to the first 500 fans through the gate. The Sock Puppet station will double as a Mr. PotaTOE Head crafting station so fans can customize their new starchy friend.

3. (June 10) VHS Demolition

Hopefully this night turns out better than its predecessor. Bring out your old VHS Tapes to be DONATED (not blown up) on this night and sit back and watch the post-game fireworks set to tunes of your favorite 80s and 90s movie soundtracks. No charging the field allowed.

4. (July 30) Most Magical Night at the Ballpark featuring Socksquatch and the 7 Dwarf Puppets

When you wish upon a sock.... Who doesn't love princess theme nights, but instead of a princess, it's a 7-foot big green monster that loves socks! Come out to this night as the Sock Puppets will be wearing specialty jerseys featuring this theme and we might even have a few princesses in attendance as well!

5. (July 9) A League of Their Own Night

The baseball history here is historic, going back to when local textile Mills played against each other. Featured with paintings in the 3rd base Ladies bathroom at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the story of local Female baseball and softball teams is told. To honor that history and it being the 30th anniversary of the hit movie A League of Their Own, the Burlington Sock Puppets will be wearing specialty jerseys that reflect the Peaches and other historic baseball teams.

Other promotions include our Opening Night on 6/6, Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Little Pink Houses of Hope on June 25, Veteran and Military Appreciation Jerseys presented by ALCOVETS on 7/1 and 7/4, the biggest 4th of July Celebration in the County on 7/4, Summer Splash Day Game (11:00a start) on 7/20, the All-Star Game and Events on 7/25 and 7/26, Halloween in July presented by Sandy Sparks Sales Team on 7/31, and more. LabCorp family nights are BACK in 2022 as well, on 6/25 and 7/30.

Single Game Tickets are available NOW! To get tickets visit gosockpuppets.com or call us at 336-222-0223!

