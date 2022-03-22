2022 BlueClaws Spring Flea Market Set for May 22nd

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will host their 2022 Spring Flea Market in the parking lot of ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 8 am - 2 pm.

Registration will open soon but those interested are encouraged to fill out a vendor inquiry form (CLICK HERE). When the registration period begins, the vendors that have completed this form will receive a special pre-registration price.

If you have any questions regarding the 2022 Spring Flea Market, please email [email protected] and a representative will be able to assist you.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 7.8 million fans to FirstEnergy Park since their 2001 inception. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 8th. Tickets are on sale now online at BlueClaws.com.

