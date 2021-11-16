2022 Big League Weekend Features Cleveland vs. Oakland on March 12-13 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today two games for the 2022 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas Big League Weekend is back!

Cleveland will face Oakland on Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television.

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available NOW by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200. Tickets start at $20 per seat.

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Cleveland will make their fourth all-time appearance (1998, 2018, 2020) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Cleveland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Oakland defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521).

Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020). Oakland also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

Oakland, under then-manager Bob Melvin, compiled an overall record of 86-76 (.531) in 2021 and finished in third place in the American League West, 9.0 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2021 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 65-61 (.516) and finished in third place in the Triple-A West, Western Division.

In 2021, 11 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to Oakland, who began the season in the minor leagues. Most notable players included: Skye Bolt (OF), Paul Blackburn (RHP), Daulton Jefferies (RHP), James Kaprielian (RHP), Frank Schwindel (INF).

Third baseman Matt Chapman appeared in 151 games in 2021 for Oakland and batted .210 (111-for-529) with 45 extra-base hits (15 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs) and 72 RBI. He is a two-time recipient (2018-19) of American League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award; three-time A.L. Gold Glove award at third base (2018, 2019, 2021) and two-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year award.

First baseman Matt Olson appeared in 156 games in 2021 for Oakland and batted .271 (153-for-565) with 74 extra-base hits (35 doubles, 39 home runs) and 111 RBI. He ranked tied for the fifth in the American League in home runs and RBI and fifth in extra-base hits. He was the team leader in games played, at bats, runs scored (101), doubles, home runs, RBI and slugging percentage (.540).

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, 2021 American League All-Star, appeared in 27 games (all starts) for Oakland and posted a 12-4 record with a 3.15 ERA. He allowed 127 hits and struck out 159 batters in 157.1 innings pitched.

Right-hander Frankie Montas appeared in 32 games (all starts) for Oakland in 2021 and posted a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA. He allowed 164 hits and struck out 207 batters in 187.0 innings pitched. He led the staff in starts, victories, innings pitched and strikeouts. He also ranked T-1st in A.L. in starts; third in innings pitched; fourth in strikeouts; T-5th in victories.

Cleveland, under manager Terry Francona, compiled an overall record of 80-82 (.494) in 2021 and finished in second place in the American League Central, 13.0 games behind the Chicago White Sox (93-69, .574).

LAS VEGAS STARS/51s/AVIATORS CLEVELAND CONNECTION: Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland First Base Coach, played for the Las Vegas Stars for two seasons. The catcher is the only player in franchise history to capture back-to-back PCL MVP awards in 1988 (.297, 16 HR, 71 RBI) & 1989 (.306, 13 HR, 101 RBI).

Third baseman José Ramírez appeared in 152 games for Cleveland in 2021 and batted. 266 (147-for-552) and led the team with 73 extra-base hits (32 doubles, five triples, 36 home runs) and 103 RBI. He also led the team in games played, runs scored (111), hits, doubles, home runs and RBI.

Designated hitter Franmil Reyes appeared in 115 games for Cleveland in 2021 and batted .254 (106-for-418) with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 85 RBI.

Shortstop Amed Rosario, member of the 2017 Las Vegas 51s, appeared in 141 games in his first season with Cleveland in 2021 and batted .282 (155-for-550) with 25 doubles, 6 triples, 11 home runs, 57 RBI and was 13-for-13 in stolen bases. He led the team in hits and triples.

Right-hander Aaron Civale led Cleveland in 2021 with a 12-5 record in 21 starts and posted a 3.84 ERA. He allowed 108 hits and struck out 99 batters in 124.1 innings pitched.

Right-hander Zach Plesac appeared in a team-leading 25 starts for Cleveland in 2021 and posted a 10-6 record with a 4.67 ERA. He allowed 137 hits and struck out 100 batters in 142.2 innings pitched.

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

