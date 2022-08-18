2022 All-Appalachian League Team Announced

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the 2022 All-Appalachian League Team. The honorees were nominated and voted on by the league's managers. The All-Appalachian League Team is highlighted by Bluefield's Jackson Feltner, who was named Player of the Year, and Burlington's Mason Ruh, who was named Pitcher of the Year.

The All-Appalachian League Team is comprised of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher, one designated hitter and a two-way player. In total, eight of the ten Appy League teams are represented with Kingsport's four selections leading the way. Bluefield, Burlington, Elizabethton and Pulaski all had two selections. Bristol, Danville and Johnson City had one each. 13 of the 15 selections are from Division I schools, Northern Illinois is the only school with multiple selections.

2022 All-Appalachian League Team

C; Ryan McCrystal, Burlington, East Carolina

McCrystal hit .397 with four home runs and 48 RBI in 37 games. The catcher also finished with 15 doubles, four triples, 23 extra-base hits, a .466 OBP, a .654 SLG and a 1.120 OPS. McCrystal led the Appy League in RBI, SLG and OPS. He finished second in AVG and extra-base hits and tied for second in doubles. McCrystal had eight games with at least three RBI. On July 21 in Greeneville, he went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, seven RBI, two runs and two walks. McCrystal was the Player of the Week of August 1-6, the Player of the Month of July and an All-Star.

1B; Jackson Feltner, Bluefield, Morehead State

The Appy League Player of the Year hit .347 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 50 games. Feltner led the league with 67 hits and 100 total bases. He had 21 multi-hit, three four-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games. He went 5-for-6 with a solo home run and four runs on June 22 in Elizabethton. Feltner reached base six times July 2 in Bristol, he went 4-for-5 with one home run, two doubles, two RBI, five runs and two walks. Feltner was the Player of the Week of June 13-19, the Player of the Month of June and started at first base for the East All-Stars.

MIF; Jevin Relaford, Danville, Florida Southern

Relaford hit .292 with 11 doubles, three triples and 16 RBI in 43 games, he went 33-for-34 in stolen base attempts. He finished with 47 hits, scored 40 runs and walked 28 times. His 33 steals were the second most in the Appy League. Relaford had nine multi-stolen base games. On June 21 in Johnson City, he finished 5-for-6 with a double, two triples, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Relaford was an All-Star.

MIF; Harrison Rodgers, Elizabethton, Colorado Mesa

Rodgers hit .346 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 35 games. He had 45 hits, nine doubles, two triples, scored 31 runs and went 14-for-15 in stolen base attempts. Rodgers added a .465 OBP, a .538 SLG and a 1.003 OPS. He finished fifth in the Appy League in OPS. Rodgers had two four-hit games this season. On July 22 in Pulaski, he went 4-for-6 with a home run, triple, five RBI, three runs and one steal. Rodgers started at shortstop for the West All-Stars.

3B; Jake Perry, Kingsport, Minnesota

Perry hit .347 with three home runs and 34 RBI in 42 games. He had 50 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, 20 extra-base hits, scored 46 runs and walked 31 times. He added a .464 OBP, a .535 SLG and a .999 OPS. Perry led the Appy League in doubles, he was fourth in AVG and runs, and tied for fourth in extra-base hits. Perry had four three-RBI games this season. On August 1 in Danville, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, four runs and one walk. Perry started at third base for the West All-Stars.

UTL IF; Eric Erato, Bristol, Northern Illinois

Erato hit .388 with 14 doubles, three triples and 26 RBI in 46 games. He had 59 hits, 36 runs, 29 walks, a .492 OBP, a .520 SLG, a 1.012 OPS and stole nine bases. Erato led the Appy League in OBP. He finished third in AVG, fourth in hits and OPS, and tied for fourth in doubles. Erato had six three-hit games this season. On July 30 against Pulaski, Erato went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs. Erato started at first base for the West All-Stars.

OF; Nate Anderson, Kingsport, Gardner-Webb

Anderson hit .333 with one home run and 28 RBI in 47 games, he went 37-for-41 in stolen base attempts. Anderson had 62 hits, 15 doubles, three triples and scored 47 runs. He led the Appy League in steals, finished tied for second in hits and doubles, and third in runs scored. Anderson had nine three-hit games and seven multi-stolen base games. On July 22 in Princeton, he went 3-for-4 with two runs, two walks and was 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. Anderson was the Player of the Week of June 6-12 and started in left field for the West All-Stars.

OF; Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Elizabethton, SIU Edwardsville

Owusu-Asiedu hit .280 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 40 games. He had 44 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 24 extra-base hits, 35 RBI, 39 runs and eight stolen bases. He also added a .398 OBP, a .567 SLG and a .965 OPS. Owusu-Asiedu led the Appy League in extra-base hits, he was second in home runs, tied for third in total bases (89) and fourth in SLG. Owusu-Asiedu had five games with at least three-RBI. On July 2 at Kingsport, he went 4-for-5 with one home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs. He hit two home runs in Pulaski on July 21. Owusu-Asiedu was the Player of the Week of June 27-July 3 and started in right field for the West All-Stars.

OF; Grant Voytovich, Bluefield, Bucknell

Voytovich hit .403 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 41 games. He had 62 hits, 13 doubles, 37 runs, a .480 OBP, a .604 SLG and a 1.084 OPS. He also went 13-for-15 in stolen base attempts and had 93 total bases. Voytovich won the 2022 Appy League batting title. Voytovich finished second in OBP, SLG, OPS and total bases. He was tied for second in hits and tied for fourth in RBI. Voytovich had 20 multi-hit and nine three-hit games. In the second game of a doubleheader August 1 at Pulaski, he finished 5-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, four runs, one walk and two stolen bases. Voytovich started in left field for the East All-Stars.

UTL OF; Ian Riley, Kingsport, Dallas Baptist

Riley hit .338 with 31 RBI in 49 games, he went 27-for-31 in stolen base attempts. Riley had 53 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, scored 55 runs and walked 36 times. Riley also had a .478 OBP. Riley finished second in the Appy League in runs, tied for second in walks, third in stolen bases and tied for third in OBP. He had five three-hit games and eight multi-stolen base games this season. On June 30 and July 1 in Johnson City, Riley combined to go 6-for-9 with two doubles, three RBI, five runs, two walks and 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. Riley started in center field for the West All-Stars.

DH; Ryland Zaborowski, Pulaski, Miami (OH)

Zaborowski hit .372 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in 36 games. He had 45 hits, 12 doubles, 21 extra-base hits, a .500 OBP, a .694 SLG and a 1.194 OPS. Zaborowski finished third in the Appy League in extra-base hits, tied for third in home runs and tied for fourth in RBI. He had 14 multi-hit games, eight three-RBI games and four four-RBI games. On July 22 against Elizabethton, Zaborowski went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs and a walk. Zaborowski was the Player of the Week of July 4-10 and the starting DH for the East All-Stars.

Two-Way; TJ Fondtain, Pulaski, San Diego State

Fondtain hit .366 with four home runs, 26 RBI and a 1.100 OPS in 37 games. He had 41 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, a .466 OBP and a .634 SLG. On July 16 against Bristol, he went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBI and two runs. On the mound, Fondtain was 2-3 with a 2.51 ERA in six appearances (five starts). In 28.2 innings, he allowed 34 hits and 11 runs (eight earned). He also struck out 34 and walked just four. Fondtain struck out 11 in 8.0 innings in Burlington on June 30, both were season-highs. Fondtain was the Player of the Week of July 18-24 and an East All-Star.

RHP; Ryan Murphy, Kingsport, James Madison

Murphy went 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in eight starts. He had a 0.96 WHIP and a .210 batting average against. In 45.0 innings pitched, Murphy allowed 35 hits, 14 runs (12 earned), and eight walks. He also struck out 43. On July 11 against Burlington, Murphy struck out seven and allowed just three hits over 6.0 shutout innings. He pitched at least 6.0 innings in five of his eight starts. Murphy was the starting pitcher for the West All-Stars.

LHP; Justin Guiliano, Johnson City, Canisius

Guiliano went 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 appearances (five starts). He had a 1.28 WHIP and a .218 batting average against. Guiliano struck out 61 in 38.1 innings, he allowed 31 hits, 11 runs (10 earned) and 18 walks. Guiliano led the Appy League in strikeouts and was tied for second in wins. On July 30 against Elizabethton, he struck out a season-high 11. Guiliano had a 0.45 ERA over his final four starts, he struck out 34 over 20.0 innings and allowed just one run on 14 hits and six walks.

Reliever; Mason Ruh, Burlington, Northern Illinois

The Appy League Pitcher of the Year went 6-0 with one save in 18 appearances (four starts). In 47.1 innings pitched, Ruh had a 2.66 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and a .179 batting average against, he also struck out 56. Ruh led the league in wins, finished third in innings and strikeouts, and was fourth in appearances. Ruh did not allow a run over his first six appearances and allowed two runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 outings. He struck out eight in 6.0 innings against Bluefield on July 20, both were season-highs.

