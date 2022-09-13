2022 AHL Preseason Begins October 5

September 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2022 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league's 87th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL's 2022-23 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 14.

--------

Wed., Oct. 5

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:35 a.m. EDT

Rockford vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa... closed to public)

Thu., Oct. 6

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Rockford vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa)

Fri., Oct. 7

Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, Hoffman Estates, Ill.)

San Jose at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PDT

Henderson at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST

Sat., Oct. 8

Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m. EDT

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. CDT

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4 p.m. PDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m. PDT

Sun., Oct. 9

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT

Utica at Rochester, 5 p.m. EDT

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m. EDT

Tucson at Henderson, 3 p.m. PDT

Wed., Oct. 12

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.