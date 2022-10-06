2022-23 Tickets on Sale Tomorrow; Hat Tricks Partner with Reverie Brewing Company

October 6, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will be made available for purchase on Friday, October 7th at 12 pm (noon).

The Hat Tricks will host 28 games in the regular season with the opening game of the season scheduled for Friday, October 21st, at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for kids under 12, and $11 for Vets & Seniors.

To acquire your tickets, click the link to our website here..

For any additional questions, contact the Ticket Office at 203-794-1794 or email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com

We're excited to start the season with the passionate Hat Tricks fanbase back in force at the Danbury Arena!

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a new marketing agreement with Reverie Brewing Company in Newtown, CT, making Reverie the preferred taproom and beer destination of The Danbury Hat Tricks.

This season the Reverie Brewing Company logo will be featured throughout the Danbury Ice Arena and at all Hat Tricks games.

Reverie Brewing Company is located in Newtown just 15 minutes away down 84 East off exit 10. The Brewery is a great place to stop by for an enjoyable evening with live music, food trucks, and an ever changing list of beverages, including their own ales, lagers, ciders, mead and hard seltzers. They also serve local CT wine.

Reverie Brewing Company was founded by a trio of dreamers, Mark Broderick, Ryan Broderick, and Frank Lockwood, and is located at 57B Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT. Ryan couldn't be more thrilled to be involved with the Hat Tricks as an avid Hockey Enthusiast who still lives the dream in men's league when he can fit it in keeping the brewery in full operation.

For more information on Reverie Brewing Company, check out www.reveriebrewing.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.