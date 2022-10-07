2022-23 Tickets on Sale Now

October 7, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available for purchase!!

The Hat Tricks will host 28 games in the regular season with the opening game of the season scheduled for Friday, October 21st, at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for kids under 12, and $11 for Vets & Seniors.

To acquire your tickets, click the link to our website here.

For any additional questions, contact the Ticket Office at 203-794-1794 or email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com

We're excited to start the season with the passionate Hat Tricks fanbase back in force at the Danbury Arena!

