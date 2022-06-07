2022-23 Schedule Released

The FPHL announced its regular-season schedule on June 2, 2022, and the Port Huron Prowlers will be part of the league's season-opening game. They'll visit their brand new in-state rival, the Motor City Rockers, on Oct. 13 at 7:30 P.M. to kick off the 2022-23 campaign. The teams will clash again two nights later at 7:05 P.M. in the Prowlers' home opener, the first of 28 games at McMorran Arena this season.

The Rockers are one of three new teams in the FPHL in 2022-23, joining the Mississippi Seawolves and Elmira Mammoth who will both make their first trips to Port Huron after calendar flips. Prowlers fans can see Mississippi for the first time on Jan. 3 and 4, both games begin at 7:05. Elmira visits for the first time on March 10 and 11 and those games also start at 7:05.

Early bird pricing on season tickets is available now at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com./season-memberships

