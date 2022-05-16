2022-23 Protected Players Announced

Birmingham Bulls 2022-23 Protected Players List

FORWARDS

Carson Rose

Jake Pappalardo

Coltyn Bates

Jordan Martin

Troy MacTavish

Colton Fletcher

CJ Hayes

DEFENSE

Artur Terchiyev

Mike Gurska

Jake Cass

Sam Stormoen

Troy Button

GOALIE

Hayden Stewart

