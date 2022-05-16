2022-23 Protected Players Announced
May 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Birmingham Bulls 2022-23 Protected Players List
FORWARDS
Carson Rose
Jake Pappalardo
Coltyn Bates
Jordan Martin
Troy MacTavish
Colton Fletcher
CJ Hayes
DEFENSE
Artur Terchiyev
Mike Gurska
Jake Cass
Sam Stormoen
Troy Button
GOALIE
Hayden Stewart
