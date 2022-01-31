2022-23 Full Season Tickets on Sale February 1

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that full season ticket packages go on sale February 1, for both new and renewal accounts. Half season ticket packages will go on sale on March 1. Season ticket holders may renew by phone, email, or in-person at games and at the office.

Payment Information:

Full season ticket holders who wish to pay in full may receive a five percent discount off tickets throughout the entire month of February when paid with cash or check only. This discount will not be available for season ticket holders who purchase via card.

A $100 non-refundable deposit will secure your season ticket(s) and parking pass(es) for the 2022-2023 season until May 27. Any seats that have not had the $100 deposit paid by this date will become available for the public beginning on June 6.

Any account holder paying with a credit or debit card will need to fill out the Card Payment Authorization Form in addition to an Order Form.

Fans will also have the option to set up a monthly payment plan; balances must be satisfied by October 15, 2022.

Additional Information:

Any season ticket account holder may request to be added to the parking pass waitlist at no cost. If passes are available, the waitlist will open on August 1. Waitlist requests will be honored in order of deposit date, with priority being given to full season ticket holders.

Prices for full and half season ticket packages are increasing due to higher operating costs and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate partnership accounts with season tickets are not subject to the same deadlines and deposit rules. Please contact Alexandra Martin at marketing@railyarddawgs.com with any questions or to renew your partnership.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back at Berglund Center on Thursday, February 3 to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

