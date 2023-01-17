2022-23 Danbury Hat Tricks Hockey Cards Available for Pre-Order

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the 2022-23 Hockey Card set! A 25 card set for the 2022-23 edition of the Danbury Hat Tricks is available for pre-order now. Quantities are limited, so click on the link to get the hockey cards for your favorite players now! The set is $15.00.

https://danbury-hat-tricks-store.myshopify.com/products/danbury-hat-tricks-hockey-card-set

Hat Tricks Hosting Scout Night January 21st!

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting Scout Night on Saturday, January 21st when the Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7 PM. Any scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game and the unique opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night! Bring your tent or sleeping bag and camp out from the January winter in the Danbury Arena.

In addition, participating Scouts will receive a complimentary beverage & hot dog.

As part of the night, all Scouts will have the opportunity to participate in a post-game skate on the ice (skate rentals are available), they will receive an arcade card and there will be a showing of a movie on the video board.

Scouts will also have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

To get your tickets, go to scoutnight.comand use the code SCOUTS on checkout. We look forward to welcoming all scout troop members to the heart of Hat City, USA.

