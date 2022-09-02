2022-2023 Promotional Schedule Set

September 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce its promotional schedule for the 2022-2023 hockey season beginning with Opening Night presented by Old National Bank on Friday October 21st.

The first 1000 fans in the arena get a 2022-2023 season magnet schedule and Storm rally towel and all fans are encouraged to get to the game early to enjoy a laser light show! The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Sunday October 30th for Trick-or-Treat on the Ice presented by the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, featuring the Boys and Girls Club ball drop fundraiser. Balls can be purchased online at bgcmv.org to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley.

For the first time in franchise history the Storm will be hosting a Day of The Dead Night Friday November 4th presented by Ray'z Barber Shop. The team will be wearing Day of the Dead themed jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for Mercado on Fifth. Fans will also have access to unique Storm-Day of the Dead themed merchandise.

Saturday November 5th marks the return of Scout Night presented by the Illowa Council. All Scouts in attendance will receive part one of the Storm's two part 2022-2023 season patch and will be recognized on the ice during the Scout Parade. Scout troops can contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to reserve their seats.

Thursday November 10th is Hocktoberfest presented by Palmer Chiropractic. Puck drop is at 6:10 PM so fans can come straight from work to enjoy local craft beer samples and cheer on the Storm! Salute to Military Night presented by QCA Pools and Spas is Saturday November 11th and will once again feature the Salute to Military ice painting Monday November 7th the week of the game. Active duty service members and veterans will be recognized in-game and the Storm will wear specialty Salute to Military jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for charity.

Saturday November 26th Vibrant Arena is the premiere spot to unwind from the holidays! Dollar beers headline the Home for the Holiday's Sock Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring packaged socks to throw on the ice when the Storm score their first goal. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters in the QCA.

Friday December 9th is Peanuts Night presented by the Machinists Union District Lodge 6 and Local Lodges 388 and 1191. Peanuts themed jerseys will be worn by Storm players and auctioned postgame to raise money for Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines.

John Deere Night on Saturday December 10th will feature special ticket offers for John Deere employees as the Storm battle cross state rival Peoria Rivermen.

The final game-weekend of 2022 starts with Decades Night presented by iHeart Media on Thursday December 22nd. The music in-game will evolve from the hits of the 70's in period one, 80's rock in period two and 90's classics to finish the game in the third period. Fans will be treated to a post game concert in the Vibrant Arena conference center after the game that is free with a game ticket.

The calendar year closes with a bang as we celebrate Radar's Birthday on Friday December 23rd.

Mascots from all around the QCA will be in attendance for the biggest party for the best mascot in the world!

Friday January 6th is Sensory Awareness night presented by Adolph's Mexican Foods of East Moline.

Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to levels suitable for all fans in attendance.

Star Wars Night makes its debut Saturday January 7th. Star Wars themed jerseys will be worn by the players and fan favorite Star Wars characters will be in attendance for a hockey game that will be out of this galaxy!

Help your pups beat the Winter blues on Pucks and Paws day Sunday January 8th. Dogs get in free and don't forget to sign your pup up for the Quad City Storm dog club presented by K9 Resorts! All dog club members get an exclusive Storm leash, a ticket for their owners and tons of great offers and treats from K9 Resorts.

Youth Sports Night on Friday January 13 marks the return of one of the most popular Storm giveaway items of all time: the youth jersey! Local rec, travel and school sports teams can contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to purchase their group tickets.

Thursday January 19th is the first ever School Day game and will see thousands of elementary school students pack the arena from around the QCA. If you want your school to be a part of the fun email brian@quadcitystorm.com.

You know the show, now come enjoy Baby Shark at a Storm game! Friday January 20th is Nick Jr. Night featuring Baby Shark. Bring the kids for special Baby Shark promotions and, of course, a night full of singing along...you know the words!

Always one of the most fun and meaningful games of the season; Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity returns Saturday February 4th. Join us for the Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting Monday January 30th and come back for the game on Saturday when the Storm will be wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

Dollar beers are back and so is Union Night presented by Tri-City Building Trades and IMPACT. Unions can contact arthur@quadcitystorm.com to book their group tickets and all fans can look forward to a fun filled night of hard hitting hockey and ice cold beverages.

Faith and Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A is back and better than ever! Friday February 17th a pregame worship concert and Chick-Fil-A cows falling from the sky will be paired with a one of a kind entertainer who is going to blow your mind with his balancing skills! Saturday February 18th is College Night and we want you to bring your school spirit and team colors! The first ever Twisty (Tornado Mascot) giveaway will be handed out to the first 1000 fans and you won't want to miss it.

Small Business Night presented by Quad City Bank and Trust is Thursday February 23rd and provides the perfect opportunity for local businesses to treat their employees to a night of entertainment, excitement and more!

NEW GAME DATE and back by popular demand! Thursday March 2nd is Wrestling Night presented by Orthopaedic Specialists. After the Storm battle the Pensacola Ice Flyers fans can pile in the conference center for an exclusive SCWPro wrestling show! Admission to the show is free with a game ticket.

First Responders Night on Saturday March 4th is presented by Blackhawk Electric. Join us as we honor the brave men and women who serve our community as first responders and all first responders get a free ticket to the game courtesy of Blackhawk Electric. The Storm will be wearing specialty first responders jerseys that will be auctioned postgame.

Get ready for a sunny Sunday on March 5th as Zeke's Island Cafe presents Margaritaville Night! The Storm will be wearing NEW Margaritaville themed jerseys and tropical tunes and drink specials will be on tap to get you ready for Summer.

March 25th we pay tribute to the history of HockeyTownQC! The Storm will be wearing their signature Storm-Mallards-Flames fusion jerseys and Quad City hockey alumni will be on hand to sign autographs and socialize with fans. The first 1000 fans in the arena get a Shane Bennett bobblehead!

Birdies for Charity Night presented by John Deere is back Friday April 7th with special ticket offers for John Deere employees, exciting golf themed promotions and, as always, we will be raising money for Birdies for Charity and all of the outstanding organizations it supports.

We close the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday April 8th. A night dedicated to you, the fans. A special giveaway, in-game promos and more will close out the season with a bang and prepare us for an exciting postseason push.

Additional promotions, giveaways and more will be announced in the coming months! Stay tuned to Storm social media channels and QuadCityStorm.com to stay up to date on all of the exciting announcements Season tickets, suites, group nights and mini-plans for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. Only a handful of luxury seating areas remain so fans are encouraged to email Andrew@quadcitystorm.com today to reserve their suites and party wings. Fans wishing to purchase tickets for group outings can email arthur@quadcitystorm.com and Storm mini plans can be purchased now at QuadCityStorm.com.

Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday September 21st at 10:00 AM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2022

2022-2023 Promotional Schedule Set - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.