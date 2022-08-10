2022-2023 Promotional Schedule Released

The Rail Yard Dawgs have released their 2022-2023 promotional calendar! Roanoke opens at home this season on Friday, October 21 at 7:05 P.M. Opening Night is sponsored again by Haley Toyota of Roanoke, the Official Ride of the Dawgs!

The schedule includes some fan favorites from previous seasons and also some new themes. Returning games include the Teddy Bear Toss, Roanoke Express Tribute Night, Super Hero Night, Military Night and Wiener Dawg Races. All Thursday night games will be Thirsty Thursdays with $2 beers and trivia throughout the game. New themes include Star Wars Night, Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nig, and School Day Game.

Games with specialty jerseys will be released at a later date. Group tickets are on sale now through the Dawgs front office staff and are sponsored by CBIZ! Single game tickets will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. both online and at the box office.

