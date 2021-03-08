2021 Vancouver Canadians Field Staff AnnouncedÃÂ

(Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians, in conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced Donnie Murphy as Manager for the 2021 Season. This will be Murphy's first season with the Canadians. He was previously slotted as the Manager for the Dunedin Blue Jays for the 2020 Season. Prior to 2020, he spent the previous four years as a hitting coach, most recently with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The staff also includes Pitching Coach Antonio Caceres, Hitting Coach Ryan Wright, and the only returning staff member Danny Canellas as the Position Coach.

Caceres signed with the Blue Jays when he was 17-years-old from Couti, Dominican Republic. He played four seasons in the organization, three in the Dominican Summer League and one at the Rookie Level, before transitioning into a coaching role in 1999. This is Caceres first season with the Vancouver Canadians.

Ryan Wright recently joined the Toronto Blue Jays organization as a hitting coach in 2019. Ryan coached the Kelowna Falcons a member of the West Coach League, a wood bat summer collegiate league before joining the Blue Jays. Prior to bringing his coaching talents to Kelowna, he helped lead the Montana State Billings baseball team (NCAA - Division II) to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship in 2016, 2018-19.

Vancouver also announce that Taylor Hill (Development Coach), Brandon Hammerstrom (Head Athletic Trainer), Tommy LaBriola (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Geoff Stallman (Dietitian) and Rob DiBernardo (Mental Performance Coach) will be a part of Donnie Murphy's staff this summer.

Full list of the 2021 Vancouver Canadians Field Staff:

Manager: Donnie Murphy

Pitching Coach: Antonio Caceres

Hitting Coach: Ryan Wright

Position Coach: Danny Canellas

Development Coach: Taylor Hill

Trainer: Brandon Hammerstrom

S&C Coach: Tommy LaBriola

Dietitian: Geoff Stallman

MP Coach Rob DiBernardo

The Vancouver Canadians opens up the 2021 season on the road at Gesa Stadium vs the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angles Angels affiliate).

History of Vancouver Canadians Managers (2000-current):

Dave Joppie (2000); Webster Garrison (2001); Orv Franchuk (2002); Dennis Rogers (2003-04); Juan Navarette (2005); Rick Magnante (2006-10); John Schneider (2011, 2014-15); Rich Miller (2011, 2017); Clayton McCullough (2012-13); John Tamargo Jr. (2016); Dallas McPherson (2018); Casey Candaele (2019); Brent Lavallee (2020), Donnie Murphy (current).

