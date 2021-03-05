2021 Timber Rattlers Ticket Packages Available Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins two months from today and it is time to guarantee your spot by purchasing your ticket package now! There are Full-Season, Half-Season, Ten-Game, and Seven-Game ticket packages available to allow you to pick the option that fits best for you.

Seat options are box, reserved, club level, All-You-Can-Eat, and patio.

Packages available include:

Full Season: Make sure that you will have your favorite seat for all 60 home games on the 2021 schedule. Full-season ticket packages begin at $600.

Half Season: Pick out the 35 home games you want to make sure you don't miss. Half-Season ticket packages begin at $300.

Sconnie Plan: Purchase ten ticket vouchers and select the games - in any combination they wish - to attend during the 2021 Timber Rattlers season. If you want to attend ten games throughout the season, you can do that. If you want to bring a friend to five games, you can do that. If you want to bring nine friends to one game, you can do that, too. You will also receive an order of cheese curds and a limited-edition Udder Tuggers t-shirt with the Sconnie Plan. All Sconnie Plan ticket holders will have priority access to obtain tickets before single-game tickets go on sale to the public.

Ten-Game Bobblehead: Guarantee that you will receive every Timber Rattler bobblehead giveaway in 2021 when you purchase this package. The full lineup of the 2021 bobblehead giveaways can be seen at this link. This package begins at just $100 and it includes a ticket to Opening Night and the all-fan bobblehead giveaway on that night if purchased before March 19.

Ten-Game Bang for Your Buck: Reserve your spot for all ten Bang For Your Buck Nights. Enjoy sodas and hotdogs for $1 or 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. There are nine Tuesday Nights and one Sunday afternoon (September 12) in this package and it starts at just $100. This package includes a ticket to and the all-fan bobblehead giveaway on Opening Night if purchased before March 19.

Ten-Game Fireworks: Timber Rattlers fireworks games are always well-attended and you want to make sure you have a great spot to watch the game and the post-game display. This package starts at $100, gets you into ten great nights featuring our amazing fireworks shows. This package includes a ticket to and the all-fan bobblehead giveaway on Opening Night if purchased before March 19.

Seven-Game Fireworks: If you can't make it to ten of the fireworks games, you have the ability to select seven of the ten games that are in the ticket package above to personalize your experience. This package starts at $70.

Souvenir Seven: The Rattlers have announced their giveaways for 2021 and this will guarantee that you receive the giveaway on those seven games in the package. This package that starts at $70.

Seven-Game Office Escape: Get out of the office and enjoy some afternoon baseball at the ballpark with the Office Escape Package which features three weekday day games and four weekend day games. This package starts at $70.

Click here to see the schedule with all of the available ticket packages and the dates on which the games in the various packages occur.

Ticket packages for the 2021 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

