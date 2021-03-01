2021 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2021 schedule has been released and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are starting to fill in their home dates with their promotions. In this release, the Rattlers are announcing their 30 dates with giveaways. The team will announce their theme nights, appearances, and weekly promotions soon.

If you purchased a Bobblehead package or a Souvenir 7 package for the 2020 season and chose to carry those packages over to the 2021 season, you will be contacted by a member of the Timber Rattlers ticket office to update your information for this year.

All giveaways are available to the first 1,000 fans to attend the individual games listed unless otherwise noted.

BOBBLEHEADS:

The Timber Rattlers have eleven Bobblehead Giveaways on the 2021 schedule. The Opening Night Bobblehead giveaway is an All-Fan Giveaway. Ten-game bobblehead packages are available from the Timber Rattlers Box Office right now. Fans who purchase the bobblehead package guarantee that they will receive a bobblehead for every game - including Opening Day if purchased by March 19.

Tuesday, May 4: Keston Hiura (OPENING NIGHT - ALL FAN GIVEAWAY) presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair and Pepsi

Sunday, May 9: Medical Professional Fang presented by Pick 'N Save

Thursday, June 3: Udder Tuggers Cow presented by Agropur

Sunday, June 27: Trent Grisham presented by Real Breaks

Sunday, July 11: Whiffer Sugar Skull presented by DiGiorno

Friday, July 23: Ethan Small presented by Ansay & Associates

Wednesday, July 28: Lorenzo Cain with Gold Glove presented by Skipper Bud's

Wednesday, August 11: Brent Suter presented by Engage Orthodontics

Sunday, August 15: Aaron Ashby presented by Unison Credit Union

Sunday, September 5: Yooper Fang presented by Dairy Queen

Friday, September 10: Manny Piña presented by Cher-Make

SOUVENIR 7:

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

Sunday, May 23: Corbin Burnes Shirsey T-Shirt courtesy of Century 21 Ace Realty

Sunday, June 6: Udder Tugger-Themed Fanny Pack presented by Sure-Dry Basement Systems

Friday, June 25: Wizard-themed Timber Rattlers T-shirt presented by Neuroscience Group

Thursday, July 8: Military-themed Hat presented by Sure-Dry Basement Systems

Friday, July 30: Coffee Mug presented by ABT Foundation Solutions.

Thursday, August 12: Minion-themed Lunch Bag presented by 4imprint

Saturday, September 4: Lego-themed sock giveaway presented by Children's of Wisconsin

PLAYER MAGNETS (For First 500 Fans):

Timber Rattlers players will appear on four separate magnets presented by Lamers Bus Lines and you can collect them all. The players to appear on the magnets and the dates of the giveaway will be announced near Opening Day.

PLAYER POSTERS:

There will be five different posters featuring 2021 Timber Rattlers players courtesy of Chick-fil-A and you can collect them all. The players to appear on the posters and the dates of the giveaway will be announced near Opening Day.

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

Saturday, July 24 - Frisbee Giveaway: This is Superhero Night and the first 500 children to attend this game will receive a superhero-themed frisbee.

Tuesday, August 10 - Cash Envelope: Fox Communities Credit Union will be at the stadium on this night and they will hand out envelopes to everyone as they enter the stadium. Some envelopes will contain different denominations of cash.

Saturday, August 14 - Unicorn Headband: The first 500 children will receive a unicorn headband as part of our first Unicorn Day at the stadium.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling any of the new members of our team at (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online at timberrattlers.com. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

