2021 Spring Training Tickets Available Starting February 1st

January 25, 2021 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - After much anticipation, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is excited to announce that 2021 Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training tickets will go on sale starting Monday, February 1st. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will host a total of 30 games throughout the duration of the 2021 Spring Training Season: 15 for the Miami Marlins and 15 for the St. Louis Cardinals. All tickets for the 2021 season will be available for purchase online only through Marlins.com, Cardinals.com or RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

As is tradition, 2020 Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Season Ticket Holders will be given first priority in purchasing their tickets for the upcoming season. Unlike in years past, full Season Ticket packages will not be available for the 2021 season due to updated Health & Safety Protocols. Instead, all tickets will be available on an individual game basis. Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to pick their games, at a discounted rate for the 2021 Spring Training season starting February 1st at 10 a.m.

All tickets for the 2021 season will be purchased online and issued via mobile ticket delivery utilizing the MLB Ballpark App. In accordance with health and safety protocols, seating pods will be available in allotments of 2, 4, or 6 and distanced a minimum of 6 feet apart throughout the entire stadium. Additionally, all points of sale at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be credit or debit transactions only. A full list of updated stadium Health and Safety Protocols for the 2021 season can be found at here.

On Monday, February 8th, 2020 Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals Season Ticket Holders will have an opportunity to purchase 2021 Spring Training tickets. Past Mini-Plan and Group Ticket buyers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on an individual game basis beginning Monday, February 15th, pending availability. Individual Game Tickets will become available to the General Public on Thursday, February 18th, pending availability.

Groups can take advantage of the MOSS Construction Luxury Suites or Cassidy Cool Zone areas during the 2021 season. In accordance with updated Health & Safety Protocols, the Moss Construction Luxury Suites will be capped at a maximum of 20 tickets, while food service will continue to be available in the suites and will be served as pre-packaged options.

Similarly, the Cassidy Cool Zone will be available to groups of 50 people. All groups utilizing the Cool Zone will be required to stay in the covered picnic area for the duration of the game, no additional Reserved Box nor Bleachers tickets will be included in this package for the 2021 season. The two-hour all you can eat food service that is customary with the Cool Zone package will continue for the 2021 season, however, pre-packaged options will be utilized in accordance with Health and Safety Protocols.

The full Spring Training schedule at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium can be found below or at Cardinals.com, Marlins.com or RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com. Fans can also find information on individual and group ticket policies by visiting our website or by calling the stadium's Main Office at (561) 775-1818.

2021 Individual Game Ticket Prices:

Ticket Type Season Ticket Holders Standard Premium Super Premium

Corona Beach House $53 $67 $74 $80

Reserved Box $25 $39 $46 $52

Bleacher N/A $23 $28 $33

2021 Complete Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Spring Training Schedule:

Feb. 27, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Feb. 28, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 1, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 2, Minnesota Twins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 3, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 4, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 5, Toronto Blue Jays @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 6, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 7, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 8, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.(S)

Mar. 9, Atlanta Braves @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 10, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 11, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 12, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 13, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

Mar. 14, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 15, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 16, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 17, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

Mar. 18, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 19, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 7:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 20, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

Mar. 21, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

Mar. 22, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

Mar. 23, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (P)

Mar. 24, Boston Red Sox @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m.(P)

Mar. 25, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 7:05 p.m. (S)

Mar. 26, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (SP)

Mar. 27, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

Mar. 28, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

*Dates, times & opponents are subject to change.

(S)- Standard | (P)- Premium | (SP)- Super Premium

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 25, 2021

2021 Spring Training Tickets Available Starting February 1st - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.