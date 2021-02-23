2021 South Texas Preseason Large School Softball All-Star Team Announced

Five area schools make up the 12-person all-star squad for large school softball. Veterans Memorial leads the way with four seniors covering the field, including Jasmine Canales at catcher, Mariah Vasquez at first base, Cassie Cavazos at outfield and Amanda Ramos at designated player.

Carroll follows behind with three players: pitcher Vanessa Quiroga, third baseman Rhea-Ann Avalos and shortstop Linzee Leal. Flour Bluff and Moody both boast two players, with Ray filling in one pitcher spot. Two sophomores are featured on the 2021 squad- pitcher Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff, and pitcher Leah Cran, Ray.

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches. There were no second baseman nominated this year.

2021 South Texas Preseason Large School Softball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger

Pitchers: Leah Cran, Ray, So., Serena Gonzalez, Moody, Jr., Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff, So., Vanessa Quiroga, Carroll, Sr.

Catcher: Jasmine Canales, Veterans, Sr.

First Base: Mariah Vasquez, Veterans, Sr.

Third Base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, Carroll, Sr .

Shortstop: Linzee Leal, Carroll, Sr.

Outfield: Cassie Cavazos, Veterans, Sr., Sianna Miller, Moody, Jr.

DP: Amanda Ramos, Veterans, Sr.

Utility: Sophie Campbell, Flour Bluff, Sr.

