2021 Segra Park High School Baseball Game Slate Announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the schedule of high school games to be played at Segra Park in 2021.

The first set of games take place Thursday, April 15 at 5:00 pm and will be a doubleheader between Hammond High School and Cardinal Newman High School. The ticket price for those games will be $10 per person and will permit entry to both games.

The final high school game is Tuesday, April 27 at 5:00 pm. The contest will be between Ridge View High School and Northwestern High School. Gates will open for the game at 4:00 and tickets will cost $5 per person.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all high school games. Fans must wear a mask while entering the ballpark and walking in and around the concourse, including when using restrooms or grabbing concessions. When fans are seated in their socially distanced sections, they may remove their masks.

Tickets for each game can be purchased at the gates prior to the game. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to first pitch for each date.

For more information about the 2021 Fireflies season or other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

