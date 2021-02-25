2021 Season Update

Update from Governor on Capacity Restrictions

Effective on Monday, March 1st, facilities in Virginia such as Salem Memorial Ballpark will be able to host up to 1,000 people. While this is still significantly less than our full capacity, we are encouraged by the announcement.

Due to the amount of ticket packages sold to date, single game tickets will not be sold until closer to our home opener on May 11th.

While no guarantees can be made, purchasing a ticket package will give you the best chance to see Salem Red Sox games this year.

Flex books start at $80 and come with ten tickets, while Season Ticket Packages start at $126 for 18 tickets. Give us a call at (540) 389-3333 for more information, or visit our website by clicking below.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we all continue to get through this together.

