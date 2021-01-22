2021 Season Update from the Red Wings

January 22, 2021 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Dear Friends of the Red Wings,

We hope that this note finds you and your loved ones well. It has certainly been too long since we've had the chance to gather as we normally do here at Frontier Field (508 days as of January 22). Currently, we don't have a lot of information to share, but wanted to reach out to let you know where things stand as of today. While we are optimistic that we will have a season with fans in 2021, we still have not received any official word from the State, and we are still awaiting a 2021 schedule from our partners at Major League Baseball. I'm sure you have heard by now that MLB plans to start Spring Training in mid-February, and their season in early April. But, over the last year we've seen how Covid can quickly change the best laid plans, leaving us with a lot of unanswered questions; If the MLB season begins in April without fans, what will that mean to our season? If we are allowed fans in each of our stadiums across the country, how many fans will MLB allow if there is still a risk of Covid to their players? If there's limited capacity, what does that mean for our season seat holders, marketing partners and other fans? These are just a handful of the many issues before us that we are trying to navigate, while awaiting more information.

So much uncertainty remains for 2021, but we want you to know our staff is working tirelessly to come up with solutions for a variety of scenarios that might play out in the coming weeks and months. Our hope is to have a schedule sometime in February and that once we get it, we will hopefully have a bit more clarity regarding our season. The fact remains, however, that we just don't know at this time. Regardless of when we receive our 2021 schedule, tickets won't go on sale until after we are made aware of capacity guidelines and/or regulations for hosting games with fans. Rest assured that as soon as we get more information we will reach out with our plans for 2021. One thing is certain: the 2021 season will not be a typical one. If and when fans are allowed to return, we are preparing to space groups of fans six feet apart, if necessary, as has been the case with the Buffalo Bills and other live outdoor sporting events across the country. This will significantly decrease our capacity which will provide several major challenges, including our approach to season seats. We will do our best to adjust to whatever situation we are dealt, and we will develop a variety of suitable options for season seatholders, marketing partners, flex plan and mini plan holders, groups, and single game ticket purchasers for 2021. We look forward to making the Red Wings a part of your plans again in 2021.

In the meantime, please know that we truly appreciate your support and your patience as we await clarity on a variety of issues concerning 2021. We hope to be back in touch within a month or so with more information.

We can't wait to welcome you home!

Best regards,

Naomi Silver, President/CEO/COO

Gary Larder, Chairman of the Board

Dan Mason, General Manager

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 22, 2021

2021 Season Update from the Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.