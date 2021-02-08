2021 Quakes Coaching Staff Announced

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - In eager anticipation of the upcoming 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their 2021 minor league coaching staffs, including that of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Taking the helm in 2021 will be John Shoemaker, as he'll be coming to Rancho Cucamonga for the first time in his long coaching career.

Originally drafted in the 35th round of the 1977 draft by the Dodgers, Shoemaker played four seasons in the minors, before taking on coaching in 1981, where he began his career as the Hitting Coach for Vero Beach of the Florida State League.

Shoemaker, 64, has made many stops throughout the Dodgers' system since he began, including multiple stops for the Great Lakes Loons of the Midwest League, where he's served as their skipper since 2018 after a previous tenure from 2011-2012.

"The Dodgers have a long history with the California League and I am excited to come to Rancho Cucamonga and be a part of it for the 2021 season," said Shoemaker. "Without minor league baseball last year, there is a great sense of enthusiasm, excitement and expectation for the upcoming season. The players, staff, cities, fans and reporters are all anxiously awaiting opening day."

The Ohio native played collegiately at Miami University and was also drafted by the Chicago Bulls of the NBA in 1978.

"Shoe", as he's known around the Dodgers' Spring Training facility, was named "Captain of Player Development" in 2015, for displaying "superior teammate behavior over his coaching career", according to then-Director of Player Development, Gabe Kapler.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome "Shoe" to the Quakes' family," said Vice President / General Manager Grant Riddle. John is one of the most respected and well-liked people in the baseball world and he comes with an incredible reputation for working with not just young Dodgers' players, but the fans and community as well. We're looking forward to introducing him to our great community!"

Filling out Shoemaker's staff with the Quakes will be Hitting Coach Dylan Nasiatka, Pitching Coach Stephanos Stroop, Pitching Coach Ramon Troncoso, Bench Coach Johan Garcia, Athletic Trainer Jesse Guffey, Performance Coach Mike Roman and Video Associate Dean Kim.

Austin Chubb, who was slated to be the Manager of the Quakes in 2020 during what turned out to be a cancelled season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the Manager of the Great Lakes Loons of the Midwest League in 2021.

While a 2021 schedule has not yet been announced, the Quakes are excited to welcome fans back to LoanMart Field in 2021. Stay tuned, as news of a schedule and ticket package information should be coming soon. Be sure and follow the Quakes on our social media platforms (@RCQuakes) for all the latest information...Go Quakes!

