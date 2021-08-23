2021 Player Accomplishments

August 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







The Larks wrap up their fifth season, 30-38 overall (18-17 first half, 12-21 second half). Despite the overall record, the season featured many exciting moments and memories that gave fans a lot to cheer about!

The Larks sent four players to the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game at ISG Field in Mankato. Shortstop Kamron Willman and outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz were among the four players selected after a great 2021 season with the Larks. The two worked as the number three and four hitters in the Larks lineup for the majority of the season and were the Lark's best contributors at the plate. Willman batted .307 in 22 games with the Larks and hit seven doubles, while Rosencranz wrapped up his season as the team leader in batting average (.315) and home runs (7).

Both reliever Ryan Bourassa, and starter Seth Brewer, dazzled in their second seasons with the Larks. Bourassa had, arguably, the best first half of any Northwoods League reliever, going 1-0 with one save in 18.1 innings of work while pitching to a 0.00 ERA. The righty earned an all-star appearance with his 36 strikeouts. On the other hand, Seth Brewer was the Larks most dynamic starter in 2021. Brewer finished 4-2 in 12 starts and had a team-high 55 strikeouts. The Larks were carried by their pitching, with Bourassa and Brewer leading the way!

One of the most energetic crowds of 2021 came on June 22 when the Larks defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 15-6 in front of roughly 1,900 kids for "Education Day at the Ballpark". Ryan Carmack went five innings allowing no runs and was the winning pitcher in the game. Carmack referred to the crowd as "playoff-like" in terms of the loudness!Â

In addition to the Larks all-stars, the Larks also honored a former all-star in 'Mr. Lark' Wyatt Ulrich. On July 26th, the Larks presented Mr. Lark with a framed jersey and on-field presentation. The number 2 will never be worn again by another Larks player as his jersey became the first jersey retired in Larks history.

2021 was another season for the books that produced a lot of thrilling games, moments, and memories!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 23, 2021

2021 Player Accomplishments - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.