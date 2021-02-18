2021 Otters Season Ticket Packs on Sale Now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2021 season at Historic Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters.

Full season and half season ticket packages are on sale starting at $105. Full and half season tickets are available in VIP, Premium Field Box and General Admission seating areas. Premium Field Box and VIP tickets include in-seat wait service.

For a full season, fans can enjoy all 2021 Otters' home games at Bosse Field with savings of up to 25 percent off single game pricing.

Half season tickets offer fans an opportunity to enjoy savings on half of the regular season home games.

Flex 20 ticket plans are also available now for the 2021 season. Flex 20 vouchers may be used at any 2021 home game. Flex 20 vouchers can be used in any increment and at any game to best fit your schedule. The Otters are also offering a Flex 10 ticket plan. Flex packages are on sale for General Admission seating and start at $50.

Fans who purchase a season ticket plan will get a free reward item courtesy of the Otters Gift Shop.

For more information and pricing details, go to evansvilleotters.com/season-tickets. You can purchase ticket packages in-person at the Otters box office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

Do not wait and get your season ticket packages now! With the chance of limited capacity due to COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols, seating may be limited to first come first serve. Buy a season ticket package quickly, so you do not miss the return of fun and baseball to Bosse Field in 2021!

Group packages and mini ticket pack information for the 2021 season will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.

You will not want to miss what is new in 2021 at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters, a member of the largest, independent professional league in North America!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

