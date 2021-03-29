2021 Otters Group Outing Packages on Sale Now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Group outing packages for the 2021 Evansville Otters season are on sale now.

Group outings can be reserved for the Right and Left Field picnic areas, as well as the Corona Patio Deck. The picnics include tickets to the game in select seating areas and an all-you-can-eat select menu.

The Home Run menu includes hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and chips, and unlimited soda and bottled water. The Grand Slam menu includes your choice of three entrees, baked beans and chips, potato salad, unlimited soda and bottled water, and complimentary peanuts.

When you upgrade to a Grand Slam menu, you will receive a free Otters special edition hat for all your guests!

Individual picnics will be limited to a maximum of 100 people. Early reservations will have to be made for multiple picnic areas if groups exceed 100 people.

The exclusive Corona Patio features a similar all-you-can-eat select menu, offering Home Run and Grand Slam menus. The Corona Patio can be reserved in socially distanced sections or the entire patio. Fans can also ask about the Deluxe Full Patio option which features upgradeable menu items upon request. The Corona Patio provides a thrilling view from right field.

Contact the Otters front office and reserve your group outing early, as space and seating may be limited.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

