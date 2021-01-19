2021 Kernels Coaching Staff Announced

January 19, 2021 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Minnesota Twins have released their minor league coaching assignments for 2021.

Brian Dinkelman returns as manager at Advanced Single-A Cedar Rapids after a successful 2019 campaign in which the Kernels finished 78-62, captured the Midwest League Western Division second-half title and won a first-round playoff series before falling in the semifinals.

"I'm really excited for baseball to be back this season. It will be fun to see faces and people at the ballpark enjoying the games again. I hope you are all looking forward to it as much as we are." Kernels Manager, Brian Dinkelman.

The Kernels hitting coach is Bryce Berg; he came to the Twins in 2020 after a four-year stint as coach at Concordia University, Nebraska, where he worked with the team's hitters and catchers.

Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar will serve as the club's pitching coaches. -Moriarty, who was hired by the Twins as the GCL pitching coach prior to 2020, previously served as the head coach for the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND. Salazar joins the High-A club after spending 2019 with Rookie Elizabethton.

Jairo Rodriguez enters his 14th year in the Twins organization as a minor league player or coach. He was named hitting coach for the GCL Twins prior to 2020 and spent 2017-19 tutoring hitters for the DSL Twins.

Tyler Blair begins his second campaign as the club's trainer, while Colin Feikles, hired by the Twins in 2020 after earning 2019 Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year honors in the New York-Penn League, will serve in that role for the Kernels.

Kernels GM, Scott Wilson comments "This is an exciting announcement. Brian is a great manager, and we can't wait for this staff to join us here in Cedar Rapids and get to playing baseball again."

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 19, 2021

2021 Kernels Coaching Staff Announced - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.