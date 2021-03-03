2021 IronBirds Coaching Staff Announced

March 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







ABERDEEN, MARYLAND - KYLE MOORE returns to manage the IronBirds, his first at the Advanced-A level, after also managing Aberdeen in 2018 when they were a Short-Season A club. It is Moore's fourth managerial season in the Orioles organization. He was named the manager of the Class A-Advanced Frederick Keys in November of 2019 prior to the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season due to COVID-19. He also managed Class-A Delmarva during the 2019 season.

JOSH CONWAY enters his first year as Pitching Coach for the IronBirds and his third season in the Orioles organization.

TOM ELLER, in his third season with the Orioles organization, will be the IronBirds Hitting Coach.

TIM DeJOHN will serve as Aberdeen's Fundamentals Coach, his second season in the Orioles organization.

RYAN GOLL joins the IronBirds as their Development Coach, his second season with the Orioles organization, after spending the 2020 season as a Player Development Intern.

ADAM SPARKS enters his first year as the IronBirds Athletic Trainer and his fourth within the Orioles organization.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 3, 2021

2021 IronBirds Coaching Staff Announced - Aberdeen IronBirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.