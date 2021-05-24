2021 Homestand #1 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks kick off their 2021 Season and return to the Pioneer Baseball League at Memorial Stadium Wednesday with six games against the Grand Junction Rockies and three games against the Missoula Paddleheads.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Opening Night; Join the Hawks for the first time in 632 days for Opening Night at Memorial Stadium;

- Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Project Filter; the Hawks will giveaway a magnetic schedule to the first 2,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium.

- Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game. - Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3fdNv1A

Thursday, May 27 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

- Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field. - Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3hUpcHN

Friday, May 28 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Super Mega Dollar Day - All fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, sno-cones, popcorn, and Kids Zone wristbands. - Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3yyepZH

Saturday, May 29 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Team Poster Giveaway; the Hawks will giveaway a team poster to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium.

- Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital; Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

- Jersey Raffle, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital; The Hawks will raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital. - Purchase tickets link: https://bit.ly/3oKQzp6

Sunday, May 30 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 4:00 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

- Boise Papas Fritas, presented by Craig Stein Brewing, Pepsi, Skaug Law, and Toyota; The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

- Kids Club Sunday, presented by Albertsons; All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary General Admission ticket.

- Kids Club Members Eat Free, presented by Albertsons; All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary hot dog to this game. - Purchase tickets link: https://bit.ly/2Tfr43H

Monday, May 31 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

- Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:15 PM

- Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy John's; Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price. - Purchase tickets link: https://bit.ly/3hRobQO

Tuesday, June 1 - PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE OFF DAY

Wednesday, June 2 vs. Missoula Paddleheads

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Five Dollar Wednesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code "HOTDOG" as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer.

- Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

- Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes.

- Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.

- Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field. - Purchase tickets link: https://bit.ly/34gAqhT

Thursday, June 3 vs. Missoula Paddleheads

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

- Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field. - Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3fNpnCi

Friday, June 4 vs. Missoula Paddleheads

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Post-game Fireworks, presented by St. Luke's Hospital and KBOI-TV CBS2; After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley. - Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3yCwLJ2

