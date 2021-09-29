2021 Eugene Emeralds Season in Review

Oh, what a season. The 2021 Minor League season was anything but ordinary in Eugene, but it was undoubtedly one to remember. Look back on all of the major moments on the diamond from a year that ended with another league title.

HIGH-A WEST CHAMPIONS:

Let's start with the obvious: THE EMS ARE CHAMPS. Eugene claimed their third league title in five seasons after defeating the Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies) four-games-to-one in the High-A West Championship Series to be crowned as the first-ever High-A West champions.

The series started with a bang - an eight-run first inning in Game One to be specific. After a blowout win in Game One was followed by a shutout win in Game Two, the Emeralds dropped Game Three only to then bounce right back in Game Four, putting together one of the team's most well-rounded performances of the season in what was a 5-0 victory to win the High-A title.

Winning the 2021 High-A West Championship continued a recent run of excellence in Eugene with the Ems having previously won the Northwest League crown in both 2016 and 2018.

Coincidentally, the team below the Emeralds in the San Francisco Giants minor league system - the San Jose Giants - also won a league title this year, sweeping the Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies) in the Low-A West Championship Series.

SEASON STARTS WITH CHANGE:

But well before the Emeralds would hoist the High-A West Championship trophy, the 2021 season started with changes across the board.

For starters, the 2021 season marked a move up the Minor League Baseball ladder for the Emeralds, transitioning from Short-Season (76 games) Single-A ball to long-season (120 games) High-A Ball.

The move up was also accompanied with a brand-new Major League affiliate: the San Francisco Giants. The 2021 season marked the first time the Emeralds had served as a San Francisco affiliate since 1959-62.

PLAYER PROMOTIONS:

The Emeralds saw a steady stream of players promoted up the San Francisco Giants minor league ladder all season long, starting in the very first month of the season. From the season's first promotion, RHP Jose Marte, to its final promotion, C Ricardo Genovés, the Emeralds saw ten significant player promotions this season:

RHP Jose Marte (Double-A Richmond): May 24 (Traded to Los Angeles Angels at Trade Deadline as part of package for LHP Tony Watson. Marte made his Major League debut with the Angels on August 20, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts against Houston.)

RHP Caleb Kilian (Double-A Richmond): May 25 (Traded to Chicago Cubs at Trade Deadline as part of package for 3B Kris Bryant.)

INF Simon Whiteman (Double-A Richmond): June 14

RHP RJ Dabovich (Double-A Richmond): June 14

C Brandon Martorano (Double-A Richmond): July 1

OF Diego Rincones (Double-A Richmond): July 6

SS Will Wilson (Double-A Richmond): July 6

RHP Ryan Walker (Double-A Richmond): August 5

OF Heath Quinn (Double-A Richmond): August 17

C Ricardo Genovés (Triple-A Sacramento): September 23

Emeralds players weren't just called up the Minor League ladder, though. Three different Ems - RHP Jasier Herrera, OF Ismael Munguia, and OF Diego Rincones - also answered calls from their respective national teams during the 2021 season to participate in Olympic Qualifying.

RHP Jasier Herrera - Columbia: Herrera was called up to join the Columbian National Team as part of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Florida. Herrera made one appearance during the tournament, firing 2.0 scoreless innings against Venezuela:

OF Ismael Munguia - Nicaragua: The do-it-all center fielder was called up to the Nicaraguan National Team on May 29 to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Florida. Munguia went on to lead the team in batting average (.500).

OF Diego Rincones - Venezuela: The barrel-chested slugger got the call from his national team on two separate occasions this season - once to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Florida, and another to participate in the Final Qualifier held in Mexico.

WEEKLY (AND MONTHLY) HONORS:

As a whole, eight different Emeralds earned High-A West Pitcher of the Week or Player of the Week honors this season:

RHP Caleb Kilian: May 4-9, May 17-23

OF Diego Rincones: May 4-9

OF Franklin Labour: June 14-20

INF Tyler Fitzgerald: June 21-27

OF Heath Quinn: July 12-18

OF Ismael Munguia: August 2-8

LHP Jake Dahlberg: August 2-8

RHP Kai-Wei Teng: September 6-12

Eugene's nine total weekly honors won this season is the most in all of High-A (next closest: Tri-City | 8).

As an organization, the San Francisco Giants led all MLB teams in terms of weekly awards garnered by their minor league affiliates:

San Francisco: 32

New York Yankees: 28

Seattle Mariners: 25

Additionally, RHP Caleb Kilian and RHP Ryan Murphy each won High-A West Pitcher of the Month once this season. Kilian won the honor for the month of May while Murphy was named the league's best arm for the month of August.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE SUCCESS:

The Emeralds were clutch all season long. CLUTCH. When it came to hitting in late/close* situations (see definition below), the Emeralds' High-A ranks were as follows:

Batting Average: .275 (1st)

On-Base Percentage: .393 (2nd)

Slugging: .497 (1st)

OPS: .890 (1st)

*Late/close definition per MLB.com: Late-inning pressure situations are defined as any at-bat in the seventh inning or later where the batter's team trails by three runs or fewer, is tied or is ahead by only one run. Also counts if the bases are loaded and the batting team trails by four runs.

In addition to those late-inning hitting numbers, the Emeralds bullpen went 45-9 with a 3.68 ERA (1st in High-A) and 695 strikeouts (2nd in High-A).

Eugene was the only team in Minor League baseball to have its bullpen post single-digit losses (next closest: Portland Sea Dogs | 13).

Altogether, those numbers are a big reason why Eugene went 22-11 in one-run games this season.

As a staff, Eugene's pitchers were one of the best in all of Minor League Baseball in terms of strikeouts. The Emeralds' 1,311 strikeouts were the third-most amassed by any MiLB team this season, trailing only the Greenville Drive (1,315) and the San Jose Giants (1,439).

FITZGERALD HITS FOR CYCLE... IN FIVE INNINGS:

Versatile Emeralds infielder Tyler Fitzgerald needed just five innings on August 6 to hit for the cycle. Yes, five innings. Fitzgerald accomplished the feat in what was a 5-for-6 night at the plate that included 6 RBIs as the Emeralds went on to rout the Tri-City Dust Devils via a 20-2 drubbing.

WALK-OFFS AND WIN STREAKS

PK Park saw four walk-off winners this season: May 27 vs. Spokane, July 22 vs. Hillsboro, July 25 vs. Hillsboro, and August 20 vs. Everett.

Eugene also saw multiple extended win streaks this season, including an eight-game win streak in June and a ten-game win streak over rival Hillsboro.

THE FUTURE:

While the 2021 season was one that finished as every organization hopes it will - with some hardware - it certainly wasn't a season without it's own unique challenges and obstacles. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented PK Park from being full-capacity for a majority of the season, and PK Park itself wasn't even able to serve as the home of the Emeralds for the High-A West Championship Series, a championship that would have been won here in Eugene if not for the team's annual lease running out on September 10 (CLICK HERE to learn why).

