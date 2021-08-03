2021 Ducks Playoff Tickets on Sale August 5

August 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that tickets for each of the team's home games during the 2021 Atlantic League playoffs will go on sale Thursday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. The Ducks earned an automatic berth in the postseason on July 28 when they clinched the First Half North Division Championship.

By virtue of winning the first half title, the Ducks earned the opportunity to select whether to begin the playoffs at home or on the road. This year's North Division Championship Series will be a best-of-three round, and Long Island has chosen to host Game One at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Monday, October 11, at 6:35 p.m. Games Two and Three (if necessary) will be on the road at the home of the second half division champion or wild card winner on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13.

Should the Ducks advance, the Atlantic League has determined the Ducks would host Games One and Two of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series. Those games would take place on Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16, both at 6:35 p.m. Following a day off, Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) will be played from Monday, October 18, through Wednesday, October 20, at the home Freedom Division champion.

Ticket prices for all 2021 Ducks home playoff games will be unchanged from the regular season at $15 each. Fans can purchase their tickets beginning on Thursday by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office (open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and during all home games), calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Discounted playoff tickets are also available for groups of 15 or more. Luxury suites, Party Deck rentals, picnics and birthday party packages can be reserved now. Contact the Ducks group sales department at (631) 940-3825 or tickets@liducks.com to book an outing.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2021

2021 Ducks Playoff Tickets on Sale August 5 - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.