2021 Dragon Named Pitching Prospect of the Year; Former Dragons Prepare for MLB Playoffs

October 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio-Graham Ashcraft, a member of the 2021 Dayton Dragons, has been selected by MLB.com as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year.

Ashcraft made 22 starts in the Reds organization in 2021 as he opened the season with the Dragons before being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga in June. Ashcraft posted a record of 11-4 with an earned run average of 3.00. Opposing batters combined to hit just .212 against Ashcraft, and he struck out 129 in 111 innings.

Ashcraft made eight starts with the Dragons in 2021, going 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He did not allow an earned run over his last four starts with the Dragons covering 23 innings from May 30-June 17, prompting a promotion for Ashcraft to Chattanooga.

MLB.com named former Dragon Jose Barrero (known as Jose Garcia with the Dragons in 2018) as the Reds Minor League Batting Prospect of the Year for 2021. Barrero, a shortstop, batted .303 with 19 home runs in 2021 between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. He finished the year in the Major Leagues with the Reds.

FORMER DRAGONS SET TO BEGIN MLB PLAYOFFS

Former Dragons Justin Turner, Aroldis Chapman, and Wandy Peralta as set to begin the wildcard round of the 2021 MLB post-season this week. Turner is with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Chapman and Peralta are with the New York Yankees. The Yankees will meet the Boston Red Sox in a one-game playoff on Tuesday, while the Dodgers meet the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Winners of those games will advance to playoff sets.

Turner will appear in the post-season for the eighth straight year. He was the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 National League Championship Series and has appeared in 72 playoff games (including 18 World Series games), all with the Dodgers. Turner was a Midwest League all-star with the Dragons in 2007 when he batted .311 with 10 home runs in 117 games. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles following the 2008 season and also spent time with the New York Mets.

Chapman and Peralta are members of the Yankees bullpen. Chapman appeared in two games for the Dragons in 2014, setting the record for fastest pitch at Day Air Ballpark at 101 mph. The record was broken by Hunter Greene in 2018 at 102 mph. Peralta spent the entire 2013 season with the Dragons and went on to pitch in the big leagues with the Reds and Giants before becoming a key member of the Yankees bullpen this season.

Additional former Dragons will appear in MLB playoff games as well. Rosters will be set later this week for the remaining six playoff teams including the San Francisco Giants, with former Dragon Johnny Cueto; the Chicago White Sox, with former Dragon Billy Hamilton; and the Houston Astros, with former Dragon Jose Siri.

Interestingly, one member of the 2021 Dragons also played in the Major Leagues this season for a team headed to the MLB playoffs. Relief pitcher Michael Feliz pitched in three games for the Dragons in 2021 on an MLB Injury Rehab Assignment as a member of the Reds. Feliz later pitched in four games with the Red Sox, but was claimed off waivers by Oakland in mid-September and is not with Boston as they prepare for their game with the Yankees. Former Dragons Jay Bruce, Sal Romano, and Ryan LaMarre all played with Yankees in 2021 but are no longer active with that club.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 4, 2021

2021 Dragon Named Pitching Prospect of the Year; Former Dragons Prepare for MLB Playoffs - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.