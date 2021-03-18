2021 Cardinals Game Times Announced: Great Southern Bank Schedule Update
March 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce our first Great Southern Bank Schedule Update of the 2021 season with start times for all 60 home games at Hammons Field.
With information regarding COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols updating periodically and with hopeful adjustments throughout the season, the Cardinals are expecting to announce promotional schedule news on a month-by-month basis and are partnering with Great Southern Bank on Schedule Updates in lieu of the annual Great Southern Bank Magnet Schedule to keep you informed.
Future updates will include fireworks, promotional and giveaway dates.
Springfield's 60-game home slate begins Tuesday, May 4 with Opening Day first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The complete Cardinals schedule can be viewed at www.springfieldcardinals.com.
All 7:05 p.m. first pitches will be on Thursday (10) and Friday (10) home games. All 6:05 p.m. first pitches will be on Saturday (10) and Sunday (8) home games. All 6:35 p.m. first pitches will be on Tuesday (10) and Wednesday (10 home games). Two additional Sunday games will begin at 5:05 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.
The Cardinals will play a 120-game season from May 4 - September 19 with 60 home games scheduled at Hammons Field, including 12 home games in May, 14 in June, 15 in July, 13 in August and six in September. With a scheduling format that is optimized for player health and reduced travel this year, each week during the 2021 season will feature a six-game series from Tuesday - Sunday, with every Monday tabbed as a travel day.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from March 18, 2021
- 2021 Cardinals Game Times Announced: Great Southern Bank Schedule Update - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Announce New Director of Marketing - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travelers Reveal Game Times for 2021 - Arkansas Travelers
- Kansas City Royals to Use Arvest Ballpark as Alternate Training Site - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Unveil New Official Alternate Red Cap - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- 2021 Cardinals Game Times Announced: Great Southern Bank Schedule Update
- Mascot Food Fight for Ozarks Food Harvest
- Hammons Field Sets Health & Safety Regulations for MSU Baseball
- Cardinals 2021 Schedule Released
- Cardinals League Expands to 10 Teams in MLB's Minor League Realignment