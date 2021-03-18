2021 Cardinals Game Times Announced: Great Southern Bank Schedule Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce our first Great Southern Bank Schedule Update of the 2021 season with start times for all 60 home games at Hammons Field.

With information regarding COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols updating periodically and with hopeful adjustments throughout the season, the Cardinals are expecting to announce promotional schedule news on a month-by-month basis and are partnering with Great Southern Bank on Schedule Updates in lieu of the annual Great Southern Bank Magnet Schedule to keep you informed.

Future updates will include fireworks, promotional and giveaway dates.

Springfield's 60-game home slate begins Tuesday, May 4 with Opening Day first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The complete Cardinals schedule can be viewed at www.springfieldcardinals.com.

All 7:05 p.m. first pitches will be on Thursday (10) and Friday (10) home games. All 6:05 p.m. first pitches will be on Saturday (10) and Sunday (8) home games. All 6:35 p.m. first pitches will be on Tuesday (10) and Wednesday (10 home games). Two additional Sunday games will begin at 5:05 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

The Cardinals will play a 120-game season from May 4 - September 19 with 60 home games scheduled at Hammons Field, including 12 home games in May, 14 in June, 15 in July, 13 in August and six in September. With a scheduling format that is optimized for player health and reduced travel this year, each week during the 2021 season will feature a six-game series from Tuesday - Sunday, with every Monday tabbed as a travel day.

