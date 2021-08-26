2021-22 Hat Tricks Season Ticket Packages Now Available

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks 2021-22 season is right around the corner and season ticket packages are now available for purchase.

Two options are available for ticket plans for the upcoming season. Full-season tickets are available for $295 and 10-packs are available for $110.

Depending on the type of package, fans can save 30 to 40 percent on their Hat Tricks ticket purchases.

The Hat Tricks drop the puck on the new season on Friday, October 29th at home in Danbury Arena against the Port Huron Prowlers.

To purchase your season ticket plan, contact Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

