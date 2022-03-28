2021-2022 Playoff Packages Now on Sale

Roanoke clinched an SPHL President's Cup Playoff Spot. Post-season games will begin the week of April 11 and playoff packages are now on sale. Single game tickets will go on sale as game schedules are finalized. The Rail Yard Dawgs Post-Season is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke!

The only way to guarantee your same seats for home playoff games is by purchasing a playoff package through the Rail Yard Dawgs offices by Wednesday, April 6 at 5:00 P.M. Packages will be sold through Friday, April 8 at the Bud Light Watch Party. Fans are required to put a card on file and will be charged before each home game occurs. Please visit the Rail Yard Dawgs offices or the customer service desk during games as this package is not available at the box office or online.

Fans must complete this order form either in person or by email and return to Andrew King or Will Edwards. For corporate partner accounts, please contact Alexandra Martin.

For a limited time, you can Enter to Win a pair of playoff packages as a part of our Gillespie Allstate Agencies Contest Series! Click here to enter. Ends Friday, April 1. (Please note: If you have purchased a playoff package and win this contest, we will refund your payment.)

