2021-2022 Alternate Captain Nenadal Heading back to the Star City

September 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that Joshua Nenadal has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.
Nenadal joined the Dawgs just before the 2018-19 playoffs and has played in 98 regular season games and 14 postseason games for the franchise. The five-foot-nine winger has tallied eight goals and 18 assists, along with two additional playoff goals during his time in Roanoke. The Brecksville, Ohio native served as an alternate captain for the team last season. His gritty style of play featured four fights and 99 penalty minutes during the 2021-2022 season.
Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 6, 2022:
Josh Nenadal
Sammy Bernard
Austyn Roudebush
Bryce Martin
Jarrad Vroman
Sean Leonard
Nick DeVito
Hunter Bersani
Brady Heppner
Mac Jansen
Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.
