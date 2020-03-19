2020 Travelers Baseball Season and Razorback Game Update

March 19, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





At this time of uncertainty, the Arkansas Travelers want to put the safety and well-being of our staff, fans, and community first. We will be limiting visitors at Dickey-Stephens Park for the foreseeable future including visits to our Front Office, Box Office and Gift Shop.

Our front office will be available via email and phone contact for all of our dedicated fans and partners. With the start date of the 2020 season unknown, we will continuously update you with any information we receive. All 2020 Travelers Ticket Packages are currently on hold until further notice. Although the Gift Shop is closed to patrons, we will still be filling orders from our online team store as quickly as possible.

The Arkansas Razorback Baseball game at Dickey-Stephens Park has been cancelled. Refunds will be issued to the original source of payment. Due to the high volume of tickets for this game, please be patient with us through the refund process.

Once more information regarding the 2020 Season at Dickey-Stephens Park is released, the Travelers staff will work with our loyal fan base and partners to ensure a successful year. Stay safe and see you soon!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.