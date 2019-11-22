2020 Ticket Packages Now on Sale

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are now offering ticket packages for the 2020 season. Each season ticket package includes new incentives featuring a free opening day ticket and a ticket pass for all Wisconsin Timber Rattler home games in the month of April. Plans start as low as $59.50 for bleacher seats and $73.50 for box seats.

Season Ticket perks include:

- Free Opening Day ticket for the 2020 Dock Spiders Season (one for each package purchased)

- A ticket pass that will get you into all Wisconsin Timber Rattler home games in the month of April (one for each package purchased)

- A voucher for one free beer or kid zone wristband

- 15% discount in the team store

- Receive a discounted ticket price...no waiting in line

- Guaranteed giveaway items that fall within your ticket package

- Buyback Program: Can't attend a game within your package? Exchange it (in advance) for another game or receive credit toward the following season

Act now and take advantage of this tremendous opportunity! Season ticket perks will be available to those individuals who purchase by January 1.

Full Season Ticket Package includes a ticket for all 36 home games. A Full Season Box Seat option is $360 and the Bleacher Seat option is $288.

Half Season Ticket Package allows you to pick 18 Dock Spiders home games that you want to attend. A Half Season Box Seat option is $180 and the Bleacher Seat Option is $144.

The Souvenir Seven Ticket Package is available for fans who want to be guaranteed giveaway items. The Flex Game Ticket Package allows fans to choose the dates that best fit their schedule. Either Seven-Game Package is available for $73.50 (Box Seat Option) or $59.50 (Bleacher Seat Option).

The Dock Spiders ticket office is located at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field (980 E Division St.). Tickets can be ordered in person at the ticket office, online at www.dockspiders.com or over the phone by calling 920-907-9833.

