2020 Stockton Ports April Games Postponed

MiLB has issued the following statement:

"Due to the current coronavirus situation, and following the recently announced federal guidelines, Minor League Baseball is postponing all April games. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our partners at Major League Baseball, while following the recommendations of health care professionals and obeying any additional federal guidelines that are issued. We will start the 2020 season as soon as it is safe to do so, but the health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority. Our thoughts remain with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

For any fans that purchased tickets for April Ports home games, your tickets will be valid for any upcoming home games for the 2020 season. Check www.stocktonports.com for all the latest updates.

