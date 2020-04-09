2020 Season Updates: Indians

Indians Fans,

We have always viewed Victory Field as a gathering place for family and friends to create lasting memories through the game of baseball. But with the start of our 2020 season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating those memories at your favorite ballpark has been temporarily put on hold. The safety, health and well-being of our fans, employees, partners, community and team is currently and will remain a top priority when our season begins. The Indians extend their heartfelt condolences and best wishes to the individuals, families and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As more information becomes available from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indiana public health experts, and officials from both Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, updates will be posted to this page, in addition to the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for the Indianapolis Indians.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging and evolving situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the season start?

Following the updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks (announced on March 16), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) postponed the start of the 2020 regular season in accordance with that guidance. No official start date has yet been announced for the regular season.

The Indians will continue working with MiLB to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the new start of the season and will provide official updates as they become available.

How will the schedule be adjusted for the 2020 season?

Fans are encouraged to actively check this page for information related to 2020 regular season scheduling updates.

What happens if I have tickets to a game that has been postponed or for a game that ends up not being played?

Games that are not played due to COVID-19 will be treated as postponed games. This situation is fluid and unique, and our current ticket policies may not sufficiently answer questions that may arise. At this time, we encourage fans to retain their game tickets and await further direction as details are finalized. When we have direction on when the 2020 season will begin and its approximate length, we will issue a more comprehensive ticketing policy.

Will promotions and giveaway nights be rescheduled?

When the Indians are informed of the 2020 regular season start date by Minor League Baseball, the front office will announce a revised promotional calendar while keeping the safety and health of fans, staff members and players its top priority. There will be no changes to our Daily Deals.

What happens to my child's 2020 Knot Hole membership?

Keep your 2020 Knot Hole Kids Club membership card handy. Once our season begins, Kids Eat Free and running the bases will continue to occur on Sunday's and KHKC t-shirts will be available at Victory Field as soon as the ballpark opens to the public.

How does this affect my deposit for a Group Outing or Suite?

If you have made a group or suite rental reservation for the 2020 season and have questions about your game date, please contact your Indians Representative or the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [emailÂ protected]

Is Victory Field open to the public?

Keeping health and safety at the forefront for our fans, staff and community, Victory Field's doors are closed to the public. The Victory Field Box Office and Hot Corner Gift Shop will also remain closed during this time. Fans are encouraged to visit IndyIndians.com/Shop to place their merchandise orders, with FREE SHIPPING provided for all online orders due to the temporary closure.

Is Victory Field prepared to provide a clean and healthy environment for fans?

Victory Field has always provided a safe, clean and healthy environment for fans during all games and events. We will be taking all precautions and implementing advanced safety protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. We continue to make the health of fans our top priority and will ensure that every possible measure will be taken to ensure the future health of guests at Victory Field.

How can I best receive the latest news and information?

Bookmark this webpage to refer to updates regarding the season. Further updates will be posted to our social media channels. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we will do our best to provide you with fun and entertaining posts as we all anxiously await the arrival of the 2020 season.

What if my question or concern wasn't listed here?

If your questions or concerns were not answered on this page, be sure to reach out to us by calling (317) 269-3545, emailing [emailÂ protected] or clicking the "Chat With Us" button in the lower right-hand corner of your screen and requesting a live person. Our staff is working remotely and is available to answer your questions.

