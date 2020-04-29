2020 Season Update

April 29, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Official Team Statement

We want to update our fans on where we stand with the 2020 Portland Sea Dogs season. While our season is still officially delayed, we do want to respect Governor Janet Mills' re-opening plans which restrict crowds of more than 50 through at least July. Given those guidelines we want to be fair and transparent to our fans on how we are planning to move forward at this time.

As an organization our focus is now shifting to taking care of our fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season. Fans with tickets for this season may hold on to the hard tickets and exchange them for any game in the 2021 season. In addition, fans who would like a refund may mail their tickets to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. If you are mailing your tickets, please be sure to include your contact information with the tickets. Please note we must have the hard tickets in order to process any refund or exchange requests. Once we are permitted to return to our offices by the city of Portland, we will begin processing all requests.

If mailing tickets, please include your name and telephone number with them and send to:

Portland Sea Dogs

ATTN Refund Request

PO Box 636

Portland, Maine 04104

Despite the increasing likelihood we will not be able to host fans this season, we remain committed to paying all our full-time and game-day staff for the season. Like many others in our community, our organization is facing a difficult year, but we are committed to making sure our fans and employees are cared for. And when baseball returns to Hadlock Field we promise to be ready to deliver the family entertainment you have counted on us for since 1994.

In closing, we want to thank all the front-line workers who are performing their essential job functions during this difficult period.

