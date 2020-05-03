2020 Season, Membership and Ticket Updates

First and foremost, THANK YOU for being a member of our Cardinals Family! Believe us, we miss seeing everyone. And we miss Cardinals Baseball. But one thing that has uplifted all of us throughout this stretch is the incredible support that we've gotten from our RED Access Members, all of our fans, our partners and our entire community. And we've been really excited to reciprocate that support through our #FlyTogether initiatives that we've launched throughout the past month (more on those below!).

But first, we know you have questions about our season. Honestly, we do too. The short version is that, despite some false reports this week, we are absolutely still hoping and planning for Cardinals Baseball to be played in Springfield this year. With that being said, no one knows yet what the Major League or Minor League season will look like. While certain communities might be opening up quicker than others, we are linked together with the other cities in Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Texas League, so starting things back up is larger than just our area's status.

Because of that uncertainty, we have been working hard to craft various contingency plans for everyone who has tickets and/or vouchers for our 2020 season:

-- RED Access Members --

As a starting point, all of our RED Access Members will be receiving an account credit for all 2020 April and May games in their packages. Members will be able to use that account credit for future 2020 or 2021 Regular Season games with newly addeded benefits like supplemental concessions dollars and more. Once we know more about our 2020 season, a potential start date and potential number of games, we will be reaching back out to all of our Members with more specifics to make sure they continue to get the most value out of their memberships as possible. If you are a RED Access Member and have any questions, please contact Memberships Coordinator Ross Fuller at [email protected]

-- Group Outings --

All group leaders of April and May group outings should have already been contacted by their Springfield Cardinals representative to move to a later date. We will continue to be in regular contact with group leaders as we learn more about our 2020 season, and will continue to work with our groups to the best of our ability. If you are a group leader that had an outing booked for April or May and have not been contacted yet, please let us know by emailing your Cardinals representative or our general account at [email protected]

-- Opening Weekend Vouchers from Holiday Packs and Offseason Theme Tickets --

All fans that have 2020 Opening Day or Opening Weekend Ticket Vouchers from a Holiday Pack this past holiday season or another offseason Theme Ticket will be able to use those ticket vouchers for any other 2020 Regular Season game. Once we have our potential 2020 start date and schedule set, those 2020 Opening Day or Opening Weekend Ticket Vouchers will be exchangeable at the Hammons Field Box Office.

We will get through all of this together, and how sweet those words "Play Ball" will be! In the meantime, we will continue to keep you updated, and always feel free to reach out with any questions by contacting your Cardinals representative directly or emailing [email protected]

Here's a look at what we've been up to with our #FlyTogether community support series:

First-ever FREE Kids Club launched for families throughout Cardinals Nation on April 15

- 1,400 Kids Club members and counting!

- Sign up your kids today at springfieldcardinals.com/kids

Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive, presented by Great Southern Bank, from April 20-24

- We had more than 20 of our partners team up with us on this, and ended up resulting in 526 donation registrations and up to 1,086 lives saved in just the one week!

- THANK YOU to all who partnered with us and/or donated blood!

#FlyTogether T-Shirt Fundraiser running now through May 12

- Fans can purchase a #FlyTogether T-Shirt and receive a 2020 ticket voucher with net proceeds being used to purchase food for frontline workers from locally owned and franchised restaurants

- Even the t-shirts are being printed locally to further support SWMO businesses

- Help us all #FlyTogether and order yours today at springfieldcardinals.com/theme!

