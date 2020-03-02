2020 Ports Spring Training ScheduleÃÂ Set

March 2, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The 2020 Stockton Ports season is drawing closer, and as the calendar has turned to March the team is training in Mesa along with the rest of the organization. Oakland's Minor League Spring Training schedule begins with a home matchup on March 19 against the A-ball affiliate of the San

The 2020 Stockton Ports season is drawing closer, and as the calendar has turned to March the team is training in Mesa along with the rest of the organization.

Oakland's Minor League Spring Training schedule begins with a home matchup on March 19 against the A-ball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

All participating organizations split their minor league players into two teams with Triple-A and Double-A players composing one team and both high-A and low-A comprising the other.

Every game on the schedule will begin at 1 p.m. Arizona time but are subject to change. Minor league games will be Monday-Saturday, with Sunday designated as camp day.

Every Athletics Minor League home game will be played at Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, adjacent to Hohokam Park.

The schedule includes seven games against the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants minor league team, as well as matchups against fellow California League affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The full schedule of minor league games can be found below.

The Ports begin play on April 7, and will open up at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports will also be hosting the 2020 California League All-Star game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

2020 Oakland Athletics Minor League Spring Training Schedule

SundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday

15-Mar 16 17 18 19 SF Giants home 20 Col Rockies road 21 AZ Dbacks road

22 Camp Day 23 AZ Dbacks home 24 Chi Cubs home 25 Cin Reds road 26 SF Giants road 27 Col Rockies home 28 LA Angels road

29 Camp Day 30 SF Giants home 31 SF Giants road 1- Apr SF Giants home 2 SF Giants road 3 SF Giants home

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.