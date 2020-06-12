2020 New York-Penn League Season Delayed Indefinitely

June 12, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, FL- The New York-Penn League issued the following statement today:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local re-opening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League All-Star Game has been canceled."

