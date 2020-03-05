2020 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship Early Bird Tickets on Sale Now

March 5, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The 2020 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship is coming to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa! Is your team primed to make a run for Cedar Rapids? Don't miss the action, ticket sales are now available!

NCAA baseball hardware is no stranger to this part of the country as Cedar Rapids and Omaha will crown champions in two of the association's three baseball divisions. The NCAA Division III Baseball Championship hits lead-off when eight of the country's best college baseball teams begin play on Friday, March 29. Last year, Chapman University from California won the Division III title with teams from Alabama, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania all descending on Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The American Rivers Conference and the Cedar Rapids Kernels Baseball Club are in the second of a four-year commitment to host the Division III championship. The event comes back to Cedar Rapids in 2021 and 2022. Cedar Rapids Tourism is also a major sponsor of this event.

All-sessions passes are priced at the "Early-Bird" price of $20 (free parking), a bargain for the fan who wants to watch high-quality baseball from 10:00 a.m. until well into the night. The Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule features four games each day (May 29 - May 31). There will be a maximum of two games Monday (June 1) and Tuesday (June 2). Depending on how the double-elimination tournament progresses there could be one game on Wednesday (June 3).

Early-Bird sales of the all-sessions passes, which saves the fan $15, will go through Wednesday, May 20. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Cedar Rapids Kernels Ticket Office at 319.363.3887 or online. After May 20, an all-sessions pass will cost $35 for adults, and $22 for students and senior citizens (62+ years of age). Day passes will be priced at $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Teams from all over the country will compete in 16 regions to determine who will advance to Cedar Rapids. The Regional round takes place May 14-17 followed by the 16-team Super Regional round the following weekend. It's the second year NCAA Division III has utilized the Regional / Super Regional format. More than 400 colleges and universities play baseball in Division III, including the nine schools of the American Rivers Conference. One team from the conference -- Buena Vista University (BVU) in 2011 -- made it to the D-III College World Series in recent years. BVU (2010) and Coe College (2015) also made it to Regional finals in the last decade, falling one step shy of the CWS. Last year, Coe advanced to the Super Regional before bowing out to eventual National Runner-up Birmingham-Southern College.

Last year, Chapman swept Birmingham-Southern College in the best-of-three championship round, 6-4 and 11-0, to win the program's second NCAA baseball title (2003). The Panthers also were runner-up in 2011.

The Upper Midwest has made noise in previous events. UW-LaCrosse was the 2015 runner-up, a year after UW-Whitewater won the national title. Illinois Wesleyan was the 2010 national champion; St. Thomas (Minn.) won it all the year before.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels are the Class A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Kernels also host the American Rivers Conference Baseball Championship annually; this year on May 7-9, 2020. You can track Division III baseball all year long at www.d3baseball.com and at https://www.ncaa.com/sports/baseball/d3. For more information on the City of Cedar Rapids www.tourismcedarrapids.com is an excellent source of information.

For more information, visit the host championship micro site or contact the American Rivers Conference staff of Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen at 319.849.8078 and Deputy Commissioner Dan Hammes at 319.930.0782.

