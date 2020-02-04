2020 Military Trading Card Nominations Open

San Jose, CA - Today the San Jose Giants announced and opened nominations for the ninth annual Military Trading Card Set, presented by Operation: Care and Comfort. The trading card set will be comprised of fan nominations of current and former military personnel. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, March 8. Fans can nominate their hero or heroes on sjgiants.com. A photo of the nominee, in military uniform, must accompany all submissions and be sent to community@sjgiants.com.

Selected recipients will receive their very own trading cards along with the complete trading card sets-all complimentary thanks to Operation: Care and Comfort. The cards will feature the honoree's name, photo and service seal on the front of the card and a personal bio on the back. Honorees will be recognized during the Ninth Annual Salute to the Military Night presented by Operation: Care and Comfort on Saturday, April 18. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Salute to the Military Night also receive the commemorative trading card set.

Previous military trading card sets have included honorees from every branch of the military spanning multiple generations. Notable individuals from past sets include former San Francisco Giants Manager, Bruce Bochy's father Gus Bochy, the "Say Hey Kid" Willie Mays, and the founder of the Lone Survivor Foundation Marcus Luttrell along with many other heroic men and women.

"We can think of no better way to kick off the 2020 season than with the annual Salute to the Military Night alongside our good friends from Operation: Care and Comfort," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "The opportunity to honor these heroes and share their respective stories and sacrifices made to preserve our freedom through the Trading Card set is truly a privilege."

"Operation: Care and Comfort is proud to open nominations for the ninth edition of the Military Trading Card Set with the San Jose Giants," said Julie DeMaria, Operation: Care and Comfort President and Co-Founder. "The Military Trading Card Set sheds a light on the stories of courageous servicewomen and servicemen and we are excited to continue this meaningful program as an extension of Operation: Care and Comfort's mission to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country."

The San Jose Giants Ninth Annual Salute to the Military Night is on Saturday, April 18 at Municipal Stadium. Selected Military Trading Card set nominees will be notified by the San Jose Giants on a later date. The San Jose Giants 2020 Opening Night is Friday, April 17 at Excite Ballpark against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

