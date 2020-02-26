2020 High School Schedule at Whataburger Field Unveiled

February 26, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The full slate of games at Whataburger Field featuring high school baseball teams from the Coastal Bend region was announced Monday.A total of 14 games are on tap for area schools playing at the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, including Veterans Memorial (No. 2 in 5A)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The full slate of games at Whataburger Field featuring high school baseball teams from the Coastal Bend region was announced Monday.

A total of 14 games are on tap for area schools playing at the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, including Veterans Memorial (No. 2 in 5A) and reigning TAPPS state semifinalist Incarnate Word Academy as highlights on the schedule.

Tickets for all games are priced at $6.50 for adults, $3.50 for students and free for children under four. Parking at the stadium will be $5.

High school general admission seating goes on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office each game date at 9 a.m. Make gameday purchases by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

2020 Whataburger Field High School Schedule

Monday, Feb. 24 Odem vs. West Oso, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 Tuloso-Midway vs. Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 2 Aransas Pass vs. Ingleside, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 Moody vs. Miller, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 Ingleside vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 Beeville (A.C. Jones) vs. Ingleside, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 John Paul II vs. Incarnate Word Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 20 John Paul II vs. Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23 Ray vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 King vs. Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27 Miller vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m. | Moody vs. King, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 30 Laredo-Martin vs. Alice, 5:30 p.m. | Veterans Memorial vs. Ray, 8 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 26, 2020

2020 High School Schedule at Whataburger Field Unveiled - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.